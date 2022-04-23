United States lowers travel alert for Costa Rica to pre-pandemic category

Level 2 is accompanied by the message “Be more cautious in Costa Rica due to crime”.

QCOSTARICA – The United States Department of State lowered the travel alert for Costa Rica to the category it had prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The categorization issued by the United States government is related to the level of insecurity that exists in the country.

It is important to note that the travel alert from the United States Department of State will no longer be related to the alert that is issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Shirley Calvo, executive director of the National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) and Alberto López, general manager of the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s tourism board, saw this as having economic benefits for the country.

Costa Rica Travel Advisory, April 19, 2022 – Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution

The travel advisory page (see it here) cautions travelers to “exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime”.

“While petty crime is the predominant threat for tourists in Costa Rica, violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault, occurs in Costa Rica. The Costa Rican government provides additional security resources in areas frequented by tourists,” reads the country summary.

Costa Rica’s prior travel advisory was “Level 4: Do Not Travel”.

