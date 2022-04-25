Monday 25 April 2022
Don’t forgest your umbrella!

The week begins with rainy conditions in the Pacific and Central Valley

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – This week will start with rainy conditions in the afternoon on the Pacific coast and Central Valley, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

Heavy downpours, similar to those over the weekend, will continue in parts of the Central Valley.

On Friday, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, reported flooding on Friday in sectors such as San José and Alajuelita, due to saturation of sewers.

IMN weather specialist, Daniel Poleo, explained we are in the transition period.

The IMN forecasts that the rainy season will begin between April 26 and 30 in the Central Pacific and between May 6 and 10 in the Central Valley.

 

Previous articleUnited States lowers travel alert for Costa Rica to pre-pandemic category
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

