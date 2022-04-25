Don’t forgest your umbrella!

QCOSTARICA – This week will start with rainy conditions in the afternoon on the Pacific coast and Central Valley, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

Heavy downpours, similar to those over the weekend, will continue in parts of the Central Valley.

On Friday, the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission, reported flooding on Friday in sectors such as San José and Alajuelita, due to saturation of sewers.

IMN weather specialist, Daniel Poleo, explained we are in the transition period.

The IMN forecasts that the rainy season will begin between April 26 and 30 in the Central Pacific and between May 6 and 10 in the Central Valley.

