Tuesday 26 October 2021
type here...
Search

Unvaccinated children will be exempted from new U.S. travel rules.

Also exempted will be travelers from countries with a lower than 10% vaccination rate, due to lack of availability

HQTravel
By NY Times
Paying the bills

Latest

How do they do this? Secrets of exotic beauty and eternal youth of Asian women

It seems that the entire world revolves around Asians...
Read more

5 Toxic Relationship Habits That Are Considered Normal

What girl would not want her love story to...
Read more

Colombia captures its most wanted drug lord ‘Otoniel’

QCOLOMBIA – Colombian authorities said on Saturday they captured...
Read more

Nicaraguans head to Honduras border for vaccines

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans received COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more

Unvaccinated children will be exempted from new U.S. travel rules.

Children under the age of 18 who are unvaccinated...
Read more

“First Of Its Kind” Fossil Shows Humans, Dogs Lived In Central America In 10,000 BC

San Jose, Costa Rica - The fossil of a...
Read more

Costa Rica buys vaccines for children and for third doses

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica announced on...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Children under the age of 18 who are unvaccinated against the coronavirus, and a limited category of foreigners arriving from countries with low vaccination rates, are among the travelers exempted from forthcoming requirements that will determine who can enter the United States, Biden administration officials said on Monday.

File photo August 1, 2021 passengers and others walk at Miami International Airport (MIA) in Miami, Florida. (Photo: AFP)

The Biden administration has announced that it would lift travel restrictions on November 8 and reopen the United States to fully vaccinated international travelers who had been barred for nearly a year and a half from entering the country by air or crossing the land borders.

But the new travel system also comes with stringent requirements, and will seal the United States off from most foreigners who have not yet received a vaccine cleared by the World Health Organization or U.S. federal regulators.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, senior officials detailed opportunities to enter the United States for certain travelers who struggled to obtain a vaccine because of a lack of uniform vaccine eligibility for minors, as well as limited access to the global supply.

The vaccination requirement does not apply to US citizens and immigrants.

The official said the under 18 exemption reflected the fact that in many countries coronavirus vaccines have not been authorized or made available for minors.

Also exempted will be travelers from countries with a lower than 10% vaccination rate, due to lack of availability, which is the case across much of Africa and other large parts of the world.

However, all travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test.

For vaccinated passengers, the test can be taken within three days of travel, but for those not vaccinated the test must be within one day.

- Advertisement -

Only vaccines approved by the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the UN’s World Health Organization will qualify. Although this includes the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, those who used Russia’s Sputnik V will remain shut out.

With files from AFP

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“First Of Its Kind” Fossil Shows Humans, Dogs Lived In Central America In 10,000 BC
Next articleNicaraguans head to Honduras border for vaccines
NY Timeshttp://www.nytimes.com

Related Articles

Nicaraguans head to Honduras border for vaccines

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nearly 8,000 Nicaraguans received COVID-19 vaccines at two...
Read more

94% in Costa Rica recognize the importance of vaccination against covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 94% in Costa Ricans believe in the importance of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Nicaragua

Nicaragua steps up press crackdown ahead of November 7 presidential election

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua continues its repressive escalation against...
Pura Vida

La Sabana in 1922

FINCA PARAISO - This photo is of La Sabana...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.