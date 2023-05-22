Monday 22 May 2023
US Ambassador asks Ticos not to be fooled by human traffickers

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The United States ambassador in Costa Rica, Cynthia Telles, asked the Costa Ricans (Ticos) not to be fooled by human traffickers after hers country’s elimination of title 42.

U.S. ambassador in Costa Rica, Cynthia Telles

Title 42 was a mechanism that the United States applied during the pandemic to contain the spread of Covid-19. With this extraordinary tool allowed people to ask for asylum after entering illegally.

Title 42 was removed on May 11.

Carlos Cascante, an expert in international relations, said that now the ordinary route, title 8, is applied which also allows the deportation of illegal migrants.

Given this, US Ambassador Telles asked Tico (and other Central Americans) to legally enter the United States, because despite the elimination of title 42, legal processes continue at border posts.

In addition, the Embassy of the United States indicated that the U.S. Government has expanded the legal channels for the safe, orderly and humane processing of migrants.

Previous articleCosta Rica government announced “tough actions” on taxation
Next articleHonda launches preventive campaign to replace airbags in 25,000 vehicles in Costa Rica
