Saturday 1 April 2023
US Embassy Costa Rica Semana Santa 2023 Hours

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Embassy and the Consular Section of the United States in San José communicate their schedule for Semana Santa (Holy Week):

  • Monday 3, Tuesday 4, and Wednesday 5 April 2023: Open during normal hours, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
  • Thursday 6, Friday 7, and Monday 10 April 2023: Closed

The diplomatic headquarters located in Pavas, on the west side of San Jose, will be open the public again on Tuesday, April 11, at the usual hours 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.

United States Embassy, San Jose Costa Rica

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

