US Embassy Costa Rica Semana Santa 2023 Hours

QCOSTARICA – The Embassy and the Consular Section of the United States in San José communicate their schedule for Semana Santa (Holy Week):
- Monday 3, Tuesday 4, and Wednesday 5 April 2023: Open during normal hours, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
- Thursday 6, Friday 7, and Monday 10 April 2023: Closed
The diplomatic headquarters located in Pavas, on the west side of San Jose, will be open the public again on Tuesday, April 11, at the usual hours 7:30 am to 4:30 pm.
United States Embassy, San Jose Costa Rica
