US Embassy donates three medical mobile units to expand capacity of the Caja

(QCOSTARICA) Three Mobile Medical Units (UMM) were donated to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Socia (CCSS) from the United States Government.

Each one has five modules that can be used independently or interconnected.

The units will provide support to health facilities at a time when it is necessary to quickly expand or reinforce their installed capacity for the care of patients with Covid-19.

The donation includes a total of 15 modules that add up to a total usable area of ​​729 square meters (7,800 square feet).

In addition, each one includes 40 stretchers, for a total of 120.

Initially, one will be installed in the Hospital Mexico and another in San Juan de Dios. The third will provide support to other health facilities when required.

The new mobile medical units are quick and easy to assemble and are made of high-quality materials: aircraft-grade aluminum, fire and mold resistant vinyl, and are capable of withstanding various climates and weather conditions, including rain, strong winds and tropical environments.

They have a power plant, lighting, independent air conditioning systems in each module, a water supply system from an external drinking source, an internal thermal insulation cover, and portable sinks to facilitate the hygiene of the hands of officials, patients and companions.

For Dr. Román Macaya Hayes, executive president of the CCSS, these mobile medical units will allow the institution to provide support to health facilities at a time when it is necessary to rapidly expand or reinforce its installed capacity for patient care with COVID-19.

“This donation is of great importance for our service network, since, at this time, it will allow us to provide a quick and effective solution to the needs to expand the installed capacity of our health facilities and once this pandemic is over, it will allow us to reinforce the strategy to reduce waiting times that we have been developing since 2019 throughout the country and attend to emergencies and disasters, both natural and man-made,” said Macaya.

For her part, the United States Ambassador to Costa Rica, Sharon Day, emphasized that the donation of this equipment is one more example of how much the United States values its relationship with Costa Rica and how much it values Costa Rica’s commitment to respond to the pandemic.

“In times like the ones we live in, we can only overcome difficulties if we face them together as neighbors, communities and governments. We are with Costa Rica, shoulder to shoulder, in these unprecedented times. We hope that these mobile medical units provide medical attention to all who require it and reinforce the unbreakable alliance between our countries”.

The value of each UMM is US$375,000 dollars, for a grand total of US$1.125 million dollars, a donation made through the Humanitarian Assistance Program of the United States Southern Command.