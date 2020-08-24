Monday, 24 August 2020
M 6.0 earthquake shakes much of Costa Rica

M 6.0 - 12 km SW of Jacó

(QCOSTARICA) A strong earthquake, occurring at 3:51 pm Monday, registering a magnitude of 6.0, according to the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network – shook much of Costa Rica.

The RSN reported the location of the quake 12 km al Southwest of Jaco, Garabito (9,534 – -84,694), at a depth of 24 km.

The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI) – Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica –  reported the magnitude at 5.97, located 14.9 kilometers southwest of Pochotal, in Garabito.

The origin of the earthquake was by subduction of the Coco plate (surface processes).

The earthquake was felt in Puntarenas, Ciudad Colón, Santa Ana, Paraíso de Cartago, Poás, Montes de Oca, Calle Fallas, Esparza, Escazú, Moravia and Heredia, among others.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.

News in development.

