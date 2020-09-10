Thursday, 10 September 2020
BusinessEconomyRedaqted

Vacancy sets off alarms in shopping centers

Colliers study detected an availability rate of 11.76% in June when the recommended maximum is 10%; businessmen say that in July and August the problem worsened

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
34
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The vacancy rate in shopping centers reached 11.76% last June, a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For rent signs are common in many commercial centers

This figure puts shopping centers in a difficult situation because the healthy indicator should be under 10%, revealed a study Colliers International Costa Rica.

The analysis released this Wednesday, September 9, also reveals a downward impact on prices for commercial premises.

- paying the bills -

The average cost in all formats went from US$18.50 to US$17.94 per square meter, highlighted Colliers.

In December of last year, when the commercial sector was already feeling a financial impact, the vacancy rate was 10.16%.

As of March of this year, at the beginning of the health emergency in Costa Rica, the indicator rose to 10.38%, and last June it was already at 11.76%.

“Many developers and property owners comment that they are reaching renegotiations seeking that both parties end up benefiting and implementing measures to leverage their clients. However, the availability rate has been increasing every quarter,” said the general manager of Colliers Costa Rica, Pablo Fernández, in the statement.

In some cases, to maintain tenants, landlords are reducing rents temporarily, while reducing services such as security, maintenance, and other cost cutting measures to offset reduced income from rents.

- paying the bills -

 

Previous articleThe real COVID threat is Costa Rica’s limited hospital capacity
Next articlePeru begins trials on 6,000 volunteers of Chinese vaccine against covid-19
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Three U.S. airlines resume their flights to Costa Rica

Economic Policy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Three US airlines, American, United and Spirit, resume regular flights...
Read more

Ministry of Education tells parents not to renew student transport for 2021

Education Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Due to the uncertainty generated by the pandemic regarding the...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Costa Rica will ‘significantly’ increase flights from the US as of September 15

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) confirmed that as of Sunday, September 13, United Airlines airline will have 15 additional flights from Houston...
Read more
Coronavirus

Wear a mask while having sex, Canada’s top doctor suggests

Q Costa Rica -
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canada’s chief medical officer...
Education

Ministry of Education tells parents not to renew student transport for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Due to the uncertainty generated by the pandemic regarding the return to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Education (MEP) asked the parents of...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,327 new cases; Caja will use ICU beds in private hospitals

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) For Wednesday, September 9, the first day of the opening phase under a new pandemic management model, the Minister of Health reported 1,327...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: New cases increase daily, new record for hospitalizations

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of new daily cases over 1,000 seems to be common now, with yesterday's 1,121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Costa...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,153 new cases Thursday, Sept 3

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministerio de Salud reported 1,153 new cases for Thursday, September 3, bringing the total of confirmed cases from the first on March...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.