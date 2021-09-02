Vaccinated Costa Ricans can enter Panama without PCR or antigen testing

QCOSTARICA – Costa Ricans who travel to Panama were excluded from submitting a Covid-19 negative PCR or antigen test, providing they have the complete vaccination schedule, that is both doses (or the only one in the case of Johnson & Johnson) at least 14 days prior to the trip.

The non-vaccinated or those who have not yet gotten their second shot must have a negative PCR or antigen test carried out maximum 72 hours before arrival in Panama.

Another option for those not vaccinated is to take this test and traveling by air, taking the test upon arrival at Tocumen Airport, covering the cost.

In addition, visits must present the Declaración Jurada del Viajero (Affidavit for travelers). The form can be obtained here.

In the case of children under 12 years of age, they are exempt from the PCR or antigen test or quarantine if their parents or guardians meet the entry requirements.

