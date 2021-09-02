Thursday 2 September 2021
type here...
Search

Vaccinated Costa Ricans can enter Panama without PCR or antigen testing

Non-vaccinated or those who have not yet gotten their second shot must have a negative PCR or antigen test carried out maximum 72 hours before arrival in Panama

HealthNewsTravel
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

How to Win in Online Casinos

People have always been fond of gambling. It is...
Read more

Women and young people are the face of the undecided for the 2022 elections

QCOSTARICA - With a little over 5 months before...
Read more

Vaccinated Costa Ricans can enter Panama without PCR or antigen testing

QCOSTARICA - Costa Ricans who travel to Panama were...
Read more

How to write a great blog post

Five easy steps to write your greatest blog post...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 2: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, September 2, vehicles with...
Read more

Certificate of vaccination against covid-19 can be apostilled through Correos de Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - As of this Friday, September 3, 2021,...
Read more

American yacht sinks after crashing in Cabo Blanco

QCOSTARICA - A 50-foot yacht crashed in the Isla...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Ricans who travel to Panama were excluded from submitting a Covid-19 negative PCR or antigen test, providing they have the complete vaccination schedule, that is both doses (or the only one in the case of Johnson & Johnson) at least 14 days prior to the trip.

Albrook Mall, in Panama City, is usually a place frequented by Ticos who go shopping in Panama.

The non-vaccinated or those who have not yet gotten their second shot must have a negative PCR or antigen test carried out maximum 72 hours before arrival in Panama.

- Advertisement -

Another option for those not vaccinated is to take this test and traveling by air, taking the test upon arrival at Tocumen Airport, covering the cost.

In addition, visits must present the Declaración Jurada del Viajero (Affidavit for travelers). The form can be obtained here.

In the case of children under 12 years of age, they are exempt from the PCR or antigen test or quarantine if their parents or guardians meet the entry requirements.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHow to write a great blog post
Next articleWomen and young people are the face of the undecided for the 2022 elections
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

How to Win in Online Casinos

People have always been fond of gambling. It is not only...
Read more

Women and young people are the face of the undecided for the 2022 elections

QCOSTARICA - With a little over 5 months before the presidential...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 28: “ODD” ending Plates CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Saturday, August 28, vehicles with...
HQ

New shirts of the National Team unleash criticism in networks

QCOSTARICA - The new jerseys of the Selección Nacional...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.