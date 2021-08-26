Thursday 26 August 2021
type here...
Search

Vaccinated over 30 years old, second dose will be advanced to 8 weeks after receiving the first

Measure applies as of Monday, August 30

HealthRico's Covid-19 DigestVaccine
By Rico
People are asked to be vaccinated with the second dose on the same day of the new week schedule and at the same health facility where the first dose was applied. For example, you were scheduled to be vaccinated on Monday, October 11, you will now be vaccinated on Monday, September 13.
Paying the bills

Latest

Vaccinated over 30 years old, second dose will be advanced to 8 weeks after receiving the first

QCOSTARICA - The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission agreed...
Read more

Rains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that have been reported...
Read more

Breakthrough Covid Cases: Uncommon and Often Mild, but Not Always

Breakthrough Covid infections are relatively uncommon for the fully...
Read more

Return of airlines to Costa Rica has already taken off, but not flying high

QCOSTARICA - One year after Costa Rica reopened its...
Read more

Costa Rica will receive more than 28 countries in the National Convention and Ibero-American Conference of Free Zones

QCOSTARICA - Discussing the present and future of the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The National Vaccination and Epidemiology Commission agreed to advance the application of the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of August 30 to all people aged 30 to 57 years to 8 weeks administered of the first dose.

People are asked to be vaccinated with the second dose on the same day of the new week schedule and at the same health facility where the first dose was applied. For example, you were scheduled to be vaccinated on Monday, October 11, you will now be vaccinated on Monday, September 13.

The decision is made at the request of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) who project a reduction in mortality and hospitalization by accelerating the applying of second doses.

- Advertisement -

The above will apply to both those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca. For both cases, the second dose administered will be the Pfizer vaccine.

The population under 30 years of age maintains the 12-week vaccination schedules between doses, leaving it at the discretion of the CCSS to reduce the advance age of the vaccination schedule (from 12 to 8 weeks) as a plan of contingency to avoid dose loss and complete as many schedules as possible.

Those 58 years of age and over and pregnant women will continue with the 3 weeks (21 days) between doses vaccination schedule.

As explained by Dr. Mario Ruiz Cubillo, “This decision responds to the current epidemiological scenario where we are observing an increase in cases after the entry of the Delta variant to our country. It is a change that constitutes a dynamic response to the variations that we observe in the behavior of this disease.”

CCSS data show that, as of the previous Monday, 4,033,022 people have been vaccinated, of which 3,029,514 people have received the first dose and 1,003,508 people have already completed their vaccination schedule, that is have had both doses.

“It is urgent to complete vaccination schedules in people who, although they have already started the development of defenses, still do not have full immunization,” said Ruiz.

- Advertisement -

Estimates from the CCSS Epidemiological Surveillance subarea show that, with this advance, by the end of September more than 45% of the country’s population will have completed their vaccination schedule (both doses), thus achieving the highest possible individual immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants.

This individual protection also allows more people to have less risk of becoming ill and transmitting the disease, which also allows protecting the population that has not yet been vaccinated.

The original estimate, without the advance dose, was just 30%. This indicator will depend on the response of the population to the call.

Dr. Diana Paniagua Hidalgo of Epidemiological Surveillance explained that, with this advance in the dates, next week the CCSS vaccination teams expect to apply about 380 thousand doses of the vaccine.

- Advertisement -

“It is important that people attend to be vaccinated on the same day of the week and at the same health facility where the first dose was applied. In other words, if the first dose was applied on a Tuesday, they should attend on Tuesday (of the new week schedule) to receive their second dose,” commented Dr. Paniagua.

The official asked that people consult with their local health area, either directly or through social networks, how the change will apply to them. All the information on the vaccination program can be found at CCSS website: www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion.

The new CCSS vaccination schedule. See

If your vaccination appointment to receive the second dose is from:

  • August 30 to October 3, will now be from August 30 to September 5
  • October 4 to 10, will now be from: September 6 to 12.
  • October 11 to 17, will now be from: September 13 to 19
  • October 18 to 24, will now be from: September 20 to 26
  • October 25 to 31, will now be from: September 27 to October 3.
  • November 1 to 7, will now be from: October 4 to 10.
  • November 8 to 14, will now be from: October 11 to 17

The CCSS asks people who attend their vaccination appointment to maintain the measures that have been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of contracting covid-19: washing hands with soap and water or use of alcoholic solution or alcohol gel, appropriate use mask and physical distancing.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRains wreak havoc in Garabito: Municipality requires permits to act
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More than half of the population in Costa Rica has at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine

QCOSTARICA - The percentage of the population that already has at...
Read more

Men would retire at 65 and women at 63 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - In order to save the Invalidez, Vejez y Muerte...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 24: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 24, vehicles with...
Politics

Green light to create a new holiday

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is on the verge of...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.