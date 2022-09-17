QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica will be the first country in Latin America to apply covid-19 vaccines to children from six months to five years.

The Ministry of Health announced Monday that the country will receive 300,000 pediatric vaccines that will enter at the end of September, with the first arrival of these pediatric vaccines tentatively scheduled for the week of September 26.

“We reiterate the importance that parents or guardians go to vaccinate the smallest of the house, let us remember that vaccines are effective in protecting children from getting seriously ill, hospitalization and death,” said the Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacon.

“Vaccinating them is important because they are in frequent contact with other children and with adults who care for them,” added Chacón.

Vaccination against COVID-19 is mandatory for all minors in Costa Rica, according to provisions of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology (CNVE).

After the arrival of these Pfizer vaccines in the country, the vaccinating teams of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) will be in charge of administering them to this population group, each to receive three doses for a complete vaccination scheme.

