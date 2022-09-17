QCOSTARICA – New cases of Covid-19 continue to decline in Costa Rica, according to the most recent report from the Ministry of Health.

During the week from September 4 to September 10, there were 1,988 fewer cases reported compared to the previous week.

- Advertisement -

Deaths related to Covid-19 also showed a decrease. In total, 20 were reported, with an average of three per day. This represents a drop of six deaths from one week to another.

Director of Health Surveillance, Rodrigo Marín, added that hospitalization figures are also down.

The number of covid-19 cases in the country has decreased steadily in the last three weeks.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related