Thursday 10 June 2021
type here...
Expat FocusTravellers Tales

Vaccine Tourism – A Practical Guide

by Guest Contributor
9

By Amy Gdala, Guest Contributor – The US has a surplus of vaccines, while Costa Rica is struggling to supply sufficient numbers to citizens and residents in a timely fashion.

“Vaccine Tourism” – traveling to get a vaccine abroad – has been a common topic on ex-pat forums.

Those who have the means to afford travel to the US can consider getting vaccinated abroad, making one less shot necessary for Costa Rica to obtain. (For US citizens, this should be an easy decision, given that Uncle Sam is still interested in income declarations on an annual basis.)

- Advertisement -

At least 18 states, including Florida and Texas, have waived residency requirements in providing a vaccine. Many sites don’t require appointments. US passports are not a universal requirement either.

Miami airport has two vaccine sites open through June 18th. The site at the Concourse D Auditorium, 4th floor, above Door 1, had no line when we visited on June 6th to receive our shots. Five minutes after filling out a form to provide basic information, my husband and I had both received shots.

Sitting at the back of the hall for the mandatory 15 minute waiting period (to ensure no immediate side effects), I chatted with a Panamanian citizen who had also received a vaccine – he had been asked to show his (Panamanian) passport, and the nurse didn’t bat an eyelid.

There are several other sites in Miami that will remain open after the airport closes theirs.

- Advertisement -

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is likely of primary interest to prospective vaccine tourists, given that it requires just a single shot (rather than the 2 shots, separated by weeks, for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.)

While it has a lower rate of effectiveness in preventing COVID than the 2 shot mRNA vaccines, in trials, it did have a 100% rate of effectiveness in preventing serious symptoms, hospitalization and death.

Around 1 in a million recipients of the vaccine have had serious side effects from blood clots, with young to middle-aged women identified as the primary risk group – now that doctors are on the lookout for the side effects, they can be treated if observed in time. The J&J vaccine takes around two weeks to achieve maximum effectiveness.

Travel (via airports with inconsistent ventilation, planes, public transports, and hotels) of course also presents some risk. This can be mitigated to some extent through the use of good masks (remember, the virus is airborne) – our family ensures that we wear KN95 masks (at least 20-25% more effective than cloth masks at filtering the virus out) from door to door.

Surface transmission appears to be less of a concern than it was initially thought to be; nevertheless, attention to what you touch (or don’t touch) and regular use of hand sanitizer is a good practice.

It is good practice to get a test upon your return in any case, and to self-isolate for 7 days to prevent the risk of contagion.

- Advertisement -

Travel to the US requires a negative COVID test to have been performed no more than 3 days before your flight to the US departs.

Rapid (Antigen) tests are accepted. The Q, Tico Times, Two Weeks In Costa Rica, and other publications have extensive lists of testing sites.

Many (all?) will theoretically require evidence of travel (i.e. a flight reservation) to provide the rapid test, though in practice neither of the providers that we’ve used have requested that evidence. If you don’t have US citizenship or residency, you may well require a visa to enter the country.

You may encounter side effects such as headache and fatigue within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, as your body’s immune system goes into overdrive producing antibodies against the virus. For this reason, you may wish to book a hotel room for a day or two before flying back.

Costa Rica does not require a COVID test to re-enter the country. However, if you don’t yet have your residency, you will need travel insurance covering the costs of treating COVID, which can be obtained through INS and international providers.

Residents don’t require insurance to re-enter, but do need to be up to date on Caja payments.

You should be aware that the Ministry of Health at first said it would not issue a digital certificate of vaccination for those who have received their vaccine abroad; it later changed that will accept an affidavit as a requirement to validate the vaccination abroad.

The certificate may be required for future travel to some international destinations.

However, you will receive a vaccination card from the site in the US, which may or may not be of use in future travel plans.

Also consider that vaccines will likely need to be reobtained with some frequency (depending on how long they turn out to be effective, or on as-yet-unknown variants that may develop), so in the future, you may qualify for a Ministry of Health certificate if you were to get a booster in Costa Rica in future.

Whether or not to travel to receive the vaccine is of course a personal decision – there’s risk associated with it, mitigated by the benefit of getting vaccinated well in advance of when you would otherwise.

At a time when Costa Rica’s hospitals are under strain due to the virus, those who have the opportunity to travel and increase the vaccination percentage among our society can give careful thought to doing so.

You can contact Amy at a.gdala@flavor8.com.

The opinion expressed in this article is that of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of QCosrtarica.com or TheQMedia.com

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleToday’s Covid News: Contagion rate in Costa Rica remains unchanged in the last week
Next article5.7 Quake jolts Costa Rica
Guest Contributor

Related Articles

Countries voted the best for expats in 2021

EURONEWS - After a year of lockdowns, many people are looking...
Read more

Few days left on tourist visa extension

EXPAT FOCUS - Tourists who arrived in Costa Rica last year,...
Read more

MOST READ

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 9, “EVENS”

Politics

Figueres wins the PLN presidential nomination

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former president, José María Figueres Olsen (1994-1998), on Sunday, became this Sunday the presidential candidate of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN) for...
Reports

Which countries could follow El Salvador by making it legal tender?

Q Costa Rica -
Q24N - El Salvador may be the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, but recent developments suggest that it might not be...
Health

Puntarenas is the only province with a covid-19 infection rate greater than 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Puntarenas is the only province in the country that has a contagion rate or "r" rate greater than 1. This is detailed in...
News

Costa Rica passes law to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers with $150K capital

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's legislature approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign pensioner or rentier must...
Health

Planning to travel? You will only be certified as vaccinated if you received doses in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Do you need a certificate of the COVID-19 vaccines applied in Costa Rica?  People who require a certificate that certifies the receipt...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 8, “ODDS”

Rico -
Today, Tuesday, June 8, only ODDS can circulate. The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the...
Health

Government promises to speed up vaccination against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A total of 700,000 doses against covid-19 were applied across the country in May. A month earlier, health centers had applied 565,000...
Photos of Costa Rica

Back in the 80’s Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When CR was so beautiful, healthy, and safe! No motorcycles. No loud cars. No billboards. No traffic. When everyone walked to a pulpería,...
Photos of Costa Rica

Estadio Nacional

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The multipurpose national stadium, the first modern sport and event arena to be built in Central America, located La Sabana. The stadium was...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.