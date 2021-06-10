Thursday 10 June 2021
5.7 Quake jolts Costa Rica

by Rico
31

2021-06-10 17:27:0.5, Magnitude: 5.76, Depth 10.0 km, Epicenter: 95.5 km Southwest Malpais de Puntarenas.

The jolt was felt also in the Central Valley. No reports of damages or injuries.

