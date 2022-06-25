Vandalism delays completion of Circunvalacion Norte

QCOSTARICA – The opening of the new section of the Circunvalacion Norte, between La Uruca and Route 32, which was to have been completed in March and pushed back to August, will now be in December due to vandalism.

The Ministro de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Luis Amador, indicated on Friday that delay is due to acts of vandalism in one of the piers of the bridge over the Rivera ravine, which joins La Uruca with León XIII.

The minister explained that indigents occupying the area below the bridge had set fire to one of the support columns, which requires to be replaced due to the damage. In addition, cabling running below the bridge was stolen.

The delay is longer than usual given that the preformed concrete column is not produced in Costa Rica and must be imported,

Amador pointed out that he has asked the municipal and transit police, along with the Fuerza Publica (national police) for added monitoring to prevent further acts of vandalism from being repeated in this project.

Circunvalación Norte is being built by the Estrella-H Solís consortium, with financing from Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

