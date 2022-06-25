Tourism confirms that regulations for the Digital Nomads Law are ready

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, confirmed on Friday that the regulations for the Digital Nomad Law (Ley de Nómadas Digitales) are ready and will be signed next week.

The approved legislation makes it possible to attract ‘digital nomads’ – foreigners who have flexible working conditions and who could telecommute – from Costa Rica.

Among the measures established by the Law, is an extension of the period of stay in the country to one year, with the possibility of extending it for another year, being longer than that of the tourist visa which, depending on the country of origin, is not more than 90 days.

The Law was approved in July 2021 and the regulations were to have been ready by November 2021. However, that did not happen, meaning no digital nomad visa is been granted, despite the trend of the last several years of work from anywhere, which Costa Rica wanted to take advantage of.

In order to be eligible to apply for the visa (once available), digital nomads must meet the following criteria: US$3,000 per monthly income (US$4,000 if with family), must have a “stable” income from a remote job, proof of health insurance covering the duration of the visa.

These visas are technically more resident permits, allowing digital nomads to live and work in the country without having to worry about overstaying their tourist visas. However, work must be for a foreign company, operate a business, or work as a freelancer with clients from foreign countries to be eligible.

Among other issues, the Tourism minister revealed that he is against extending the moratorium on the full collection of 13% Value Added Tax (VAT) to companies in the tourism sector.

Regarding the request to reinforce security for tourists, Rodríguez indicated that the country must improve citizen security at a general level and not only in areas of high visitation by foreigners.

