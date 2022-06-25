Saturday 25 June 2022
type here...
Search

Tourism confirms that regulations for the Digital Nomads Law are ready

The Law was approved in July 2021 and the regulations were to have been ready by November 2021

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Tourism confirms that regulations for the Digital Nomads Law are ready

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, confirmed...
Read more

Vandalism delays completion of Circunvalacion Norte

QCOSTARICA - The opening of the new section of...
Read more

Alert raised for rains

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) -...
Read more

Sexual orientation second in most discrimination in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Sexual orientation is the second topic that...
Read more

15 Best All-inclusive Resorts in Costa Rica 

Costa Rica lies in Central America with a shoreline...
Read more

How To Play Safely At A Polish Online Casino

The Internet can be a scary place for people...
Read more

National Roads Have A Year Without Maintenance

QCOSTARICA - Today, Friday, June 24, marks an exact...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢689.88 Buy

¢695.55 small> Sell

25 June 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Minister of Tourism, William Rodríguez, confirmed on Friday that the regulations for the Digital Nomad Law (Ley de Nómadas Digitales) are ready and will be signed next week.

The approved legislation makes it possible to attract ‘digital nomads’ – foreigners who have flexible working conditions and who could telecommute – from Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Costa Rica continues to close the doors to the formal arrival of digital nomads

Among the measures established by the Law, is an extension of the period of stay in the country to one year, with the possibility of extending it for another year, being longer than that of the tourist visa which, depending on the country of origin, is not more than 90 days.

The Law was approved in July 2021 and the regulations were to have been ready by November 2021. However, that did not happen, meaning no digital nomad visa is been granted, despite the trend of the last several years of work from anywhere, which Costa Rica wanted to take advantage of.

Read more: Delays in regulation of digital nomads is a ‘loss of opportunities’

In order to be eligible to apply for the visa (once available), digital nomads must meet the following criteria: US$3,000 per monthly income (US$4,000 if with family), must have a “stable” income from a remote job, proof of health insurance covering the duration of the visa.

These visas are technically more resident permits, allowing digital nomads to live and work in the country without having to worry about overstaying their tourist visas. However, work must be for a foreign company, operate a business, or work as a freelancer with clients from foreign countries to be eligible.

- Advertisement -

Read more: Digital nomads law approved in second debate

Among other issues, the Tourism minister revealed that he is against extending the moratorium on the full collection of 13% Value Added Tax (VAT) to companies in the tourism sector.

Regarding the request to reinforce security for tourists, Rodríguez indicated that the country must improve citizen security at a general level and not only in areas of high visitation by foreigners.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleVandalism delays completion of Circunvalacion Norte
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Arrival of tourists from the U.S. and Europe recovers

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica registered for April 2022 the best numbers...
Read more

Tourists will be urged to maintain the use of the mask

QCOSTARICA - Respectful of the government's decision to eliminate the mandatory...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Colombia

Francia Márquez, the voice of the “nobodies”

QCOLOMBIA – Raised fist, discreet smile, African attire. Environmental...
Trends

Best Online Casinos For Real Money

There are a variety of benefits to playing the...
Paying the bills