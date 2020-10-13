Tuesday, 13 October 2020
#Protests2020NewsNationalSan Carlos

Vandals set fire to patrol with cops inside

The general director of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón, confirmed that the incident occurred on the bridge over the San Carlos River

Rico
By Rico
17
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – A Fuerza Publica (National Police) patrol was set on fire with two officers inside Monday night in San Carlos, Alajuela, confirmed the general director of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón.

The police chief stated that the incident occurred on the bridge over the San Carlos river and that it was a “cowardly attack” with a Molotov-type incendiary bomb.

“You have to be clear about this: the attack was with the officers inside the unit,” he said.

- paying the bills -

He said that firefighters and the Red Cross traveled to the site to attend to the two officers who suffered several burns on their torso and arms after the attack by the vandals.

In addition, he stated that they displaced a significant number of police officers in the area because they have information that the group that carried out the attack is quite large.

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) did not specify if the situation happened during a road blockade, but the press officer of the Fuerza Publica, Jaime Sibaja, commented that “it was at the same point where days ago a police officer intervened and a bus that operated as a command post was parked”.

“The officers were drving by and they threw Molotov cocktails at the car,” he said.

After the event, President Carlos Alvarado condemned the acts of brutal and homicidal violence suffered by officers of the Fuerza Publica this Monday.

- paying the bills -

“Our police are civilians. I condemn the brutal and homicidal violence with which they have been attacked today: we will put the full weight of the law on those directly responsible and the instigators.

“We are a country of dialogue and peace, but also of laws and respect for life,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

During the afternoon, protesters from the self-styled “National Rescue Movement” tried to break down the police barrier who, with protective shields, prevented them from approaching the Casa Presidencial in Zapote.

The confrontation ended in the launching of tear gas and 11 officers injured in clashes with protesters armed with bats, metal pipes and rocks.

 

- paying the bills --

Previous articlePolice charge protester for attempted homicide against Alajuela police chief
Next articleSan Jose protest march turned violent; 11 police injured in clashes
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Who are the “Linces” of Costa Rica?

Front Page Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Shootings, robberies in process, cases of domestic violence, attacks...
Read more

Fuerza Pública can carry out inspections of suspicious vehicles

National Rico -
The Constitutional Court or Sala IV determined that the Fuerza Pública...
Read more

MOST READ

Latin America

Brazil: Struggling with life after COVID-19

Deutsche Welle -
Maria Alzenir Lima was released from hospital one month ago. The 53-year-old Sao Paulo local has officially recovered from her COVID-19 infection, yet still...
Read more
#Protests2020

Truckers remain stranded due to blockade in Paso Canoas, Panama border

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported this Friday morning that Paso Canoas remains closed due to roadblocks, which has caused great...
Cuba

The dollar determines Cubans’ everyday lives

Deutsche Welle -
TODAY CUBA - It was still early in the morning when the first customers started lining up outside the specialist foreign exchange shops. At...
National

“Blockades infiltrated by Narcos”: Leader of protests and Security Minister agree

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "The blockades along the highway are being infiltrated by drug traffickers," was admitted by José Miguel Corrales, one of the leaders of...
HQ

U.S. Embassy Closed Monday, October 12, Columbus Day

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In celebration of Columbus Day, the second Monday in October, one of the most inconsistently celebrated U.S. holidays, the U.S. Embassy in...
News

Mobs in violent attacks in Quepos; police injured with stones and Molotov cocktails

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A group of Fuerza Publica (National Police) officers were injured after a mob attacked them with stones and Molotov-style firebombs this Wednesday...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.