Tuesday, 13 October 2020
Police charge protester for attempted homicide against Alajuela police chief

The detainee allegedly beat a policeman with a stick in a confrontation at the Casa Presidencial; 27 other detainees face charges of aggravated resistance

QCOSTARICA – A man identified with the surnames Quirós Salas was denounced by the Fuerza Publica (National Police) for attempted homicide after the apparent attack by a piece of wood on Milton Alvarado, regional director in Alajuela.

In the yellow circle is Quirós Salas who is accused of attempeted murder the Alajuela police chief

This was confirmed by Michael Soto, Minister of Security, in a press conference on Monday afternoon, after the confrontation between protesters and police around 3 p.m. m., on the outskirts of Casa Presidencial, in Zapote.

As a result of the events of violence, there were 11 police officers injured, including Alvarado who suffered a severe head injury.

After being treated in the Presidency, he was transferred to the Trauma Hospital, in La Uruca, to undergo medical examinations.

Quirós Salas faces charges of attempted for attempted murder.

After the clashes on Monday afternoon, 28 protesters were arrested, including Quirós Salas.

The other 27 detainees would be charged with aggravated resistance.

“Let everyone assume their responsibility, now is the time to stop because we are going to regret a life and many people are seriously injured, colleagues, men and women injured on multiple occasions,” said Soto.

The events of this Monday occurred after a march that started out peaceful in downtown San Jose, after 13 days of blockades throughout the country, promoted by the group called National Rescue Movement.

 

