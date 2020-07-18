Saturday, 18 July 2020
DONATE
HealthNationalRedaqted

Vehicle restriction for the weekend of Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) As we close the week under the “hammer”, a reminded of the vehicular restrictions this weekend, Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 19, for the orange alert areas Costa Rica.

  • CAN CIRCULATE from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm:
    Saturday, July 18, plates ending in even number: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9
    Sunday, July 19, plates ending in odd numbers: 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8
  • Public transport:  buses, taxis and special service vehicles for workers can circulate at all hours

The cantons and districts on orange alert for Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19

  • San José province: San José, Escazú, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, Curridabat and Puriscal.
  • Alajuela province: Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo, San Ramón and Zarcero. Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles, Southeast Sector of the Fortuna District of San Carlos (Tres Esquinas, Los Angeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San Isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia); and La Vega and Bonanza in the Florence district of the San Carlos Canton.
  • Cartago province: Cartago, Paraíso, La Unión, Alvarado, Oreamuno and El Guarco.
  • Heredia province: Heredia, Barva, Santo Domingo, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, San Isidro, Belén, Flores and San Pablo.
  • Guanacaste province: La Cruz, Bagaces, Liberia, Carrillo and Cañas.
  • Limón province: Pococí, Talamanca, Guácimo, Sarapiquí (districts of Llanuras del Gaspar and Coruña), Siquirres (Pacuarito and Reventazón districts).
  • Puntarenas province: Golfito, Garabito, Puntarenas (except the districts of Cóbano, Lepanto, Monteverde, Isla Chira, Isla Caballo, Isla San Lucas, Isla del Coco and Isla Venado), Corredores and Coto Brus.

NOTE: The above restrictions are only for this weekend, on Monday, July 20, as announced on Friday, new vehicular restrictions for both orange and yellow alert take effect.

For those who have to drive for reasons of employment outside the above restricted hours, you need to have a letter from your employer, that includes the company logo and details, in such a format:

- paying the bills -

 

 

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleAfter the mayor threatened to rebel, CNE declares Garabito on a yellow alert
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 423 new cases this Friday, vehicle restriction and closed shops remain in orange zones

Health Rico -
Updated: The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) removed Garabito (Jaco, Herradura,...
Read more

Buses with standing passengers and crowded stops this Monday

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) This Monday buses with passengers traveling standing are reported despite...
Read more

MOST READ

Rico's Digest

Apart we can soon be together again

Rico -
Rico's DIGEST - Here we are, Monday, July 13, at the start of a week with the toughest restrictions of this pandemic. Not the...
Read more
National

Legislators approve jail terms for street sexual harassment in Costa Rica

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Legislators on Tuesday approved in second and final debate, after extensive discussion, the Acoso Sexual Callegero (Street Sexual Harassment) law. The initiative, once signed...
HQ

No suspension of water service due to late payment

Q Costa Rica -
The Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) announced it will continue for a period of 30 days plus the policy of not...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 423 new cases this Friday, vehicle restriction and closed shops remain in orange zones

Rico -
Updated: The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) removed Garabito (Jaco, Herradura, Hermosa, Punta Leona, Tarcoles and more) from the orange zone after initial publication (QCOSTARICA)...
Interest Rates

Banco Scotiabank to cancel credit cards of 20,000 clients to meet interest rate cap

Rico -
(QCOSTATICA) Scotiabank Costa Rica announced this week it will cancel, over the course of the next six months, credit cards to some 20,000 clients...
Health

Hypertension, obesity and diabetes: The deadly combination of COVID-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As Health authorities in Costa Rica have pointed, risk factors that are a deadly combination with COVID-19. Almost all the people who have...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA