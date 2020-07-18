Vehicle restriction for the weekend of Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19

(QCOSTARICA) As we close the week under the “hammer”, a reminded of the vehicular restrictions this weekend, Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 19, for the orange alert areas Costa Rica.

CAN CIRCULATE from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm:

Saturday, July 18, plates ending in even number: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9

Sunday, July 19, plates ending in odd numbers: 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8

Saturday, July 18, plates ending in even number: 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 Sunday, July 19, plates ending in odd numbers: 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 Public transport: buses, taxis and special service vehicles for workers can circulate at all hours

The cantons and districts on orange alert for Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19

San José province : San José, Escazú, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, Curridabat and Puriscal.

: San José, Escazú, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, Curridabat and Puriscal. Alajuela province : Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo, San Ramón and Zarcero. Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles, Southeast Sector of the Fortuna District of San Carlos (Tres Esquinas, Los Angeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San Isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia); and La Vega and Bonanza in the Florence district of the San Carlos Canton.

: Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo, San Ramón and Zarcero. Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles, Southeast Sector of the Fortuna District of San Carlos (Tres Esquinas, Los Angeles, Sonafluca, La Perla, San Isidro, El Tanque, San Jorge, Santa Cecilia); and La Vega and Bonanza in the Florence district of the San Carlos Canton. Cartago province : Cartago, Paraíso, La Unión, Alvarado, Oreamuno and El Guarco.

: Cartago, Paraíso, La Unión, Alvarado, Oreamuno and El Guarco. Heredia province : Heredia, Barva, Santo Domingo, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, San Isidro, Belén, Flores and San Pablo.

: Heredia, Barva, Santo Domingo, Santa Bárbara, San Rafael, San Isidro, Belén, Flores and San Pablo. Guanacaste province : La Cruz, Bagaces, Liberia, Carrillo and Cañas.

: La Cruz, Bagaces, Liberia, Carrillo and Cañas. Limón province : Pococí, Talamanca, Guácimo, Sarapiquí (districts of Llanuras del Gaspar and Coruña), Siquirres (Pacuarito and Reventazón districts).

: Pococí, Talamanca, Guácimo, Sarapiquí (districts of Llanuras del Gaspar and Coruña), Siquirres (Pacuarito and Reventazón districts). Puntarenas province: Golfito, Garabito, Puntarenas (except the districts of Cóbano, Lepanto, Monteverde, Isla Chira, Isla Caballo, Isla San Lucas, Isla del Coco and Isla Venado), Corredores and Coto Brus.

NOTE: The above restrictions are only for this weekend, on Monday, July 20, as announced on Friday, new vehicular restrictions for both orange and yellow alert take effect.

For those who have to drive for reasons of employment outside the above restricted hours, you need to have a letter from your employer, that includes the company logo and details, in such a format:

- paying the bills -

- paying the bills -