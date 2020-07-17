COVID-19 Costa Rica: 423 new cases this Friday, vehicle restriction and closed shops remain in orange zones

(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, July 17, the Ministry of Health reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, with a cumulative of 9,969, of those 7,104 active cases, that is they can infect others.

The number of hospitalizations continues to break daily records, this Friday there are 211 people in hospitals (4 more than the day before), of which 38 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

In addition, 47 deaths are reported, five more than Thursday.

“The number continues to rise to become the highest,” said Health Minister Daniel Salas.

- paying the bills -

This Friday, measures are announced that will be applied from next week, which, according to Salas, will continue under the concept of regionalization.

Thus, Salas said, the areas under yellow alert will continue in phase three of economic opening, while the orange zones, given the increased risk of contagion and according to the latest projections will lead to a possible collapse in health services, continue with stricted restrictions.

“In these areas, measures continue, but we are going to enable productive work. We have to continue with the suspension of operating permits for places that serve the public, with the exception of supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies, and the use of masks or face masks at bus stops, before it was mandatory in the transport unit, from tomorrow (Saturday) also at the stops!,” said the Minister.

The president of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexánder Solis, explained, as is custom, the changes in alerts in the regions.

- paying the bills -

This evaluation, he said, is carried out based on indicators related to epidemiological behavior and capacity of the health system.

From Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 31 for ORANGE zones

San José province : San José, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, and Curridabat

: San José, Desamparados, Aserrí, Mora, Goicoechea, Santa Ana, Alajuelita, Vázquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, and Curridabat Alajuela province : Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo and San Ramón. Outside the Greater Metropolitan Area: Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles, in San Carlos, southeast of La Fortuna (Tres Esquinas, Los Ángeles, Sonafluca) and the communities of La Vega and Bonanza in Florencia.

: Alajuela, Poás, Atenas, Grecia, Sarchí, Palmares, Naranjo and San Ramón. Outside the Greater Metropolitan Area: Upala, Guatuso, Los Chiles, in San Carlos, southeast of La Fortuna (Tres Esquinas, Los Ángeles, Sonafluca) and the communities of La Vega and Bonanza in Florencia. Cartago province : Paradise, Cartago, La Union, Oreamuno, El Guarco.

: Paradise, Cartago, La Union, Oreamuno, El Guarco. Heredia province : Heredia, Barva, Santa Bárbara, San Isidro

: Heredia, Barva, Santa Bárbara, San Isidro Guanacaste province : Liberia and Cañas, and Nicoya

: Liberia and Cañas, and Puntarenas Province: Garabito, Corredores, and Puntarenas except Cóbano, Lepanto, Monteverde, Chira, Caballo, San Lucas, del Coco, Pavón de Golfito and the districts of Agua Buena and Sabalito de Coto Brus .

Garabito, Corredores, and Puntarenas except Cóbano, Lepanto, Monteverde, Chira, Caballo, San Lucas, del Coco, Pavón de Golfito and the districts of and . The vehicular restrictions are from Monday to Sunday from 5 am to 5 pm , as follows:Monday vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate

Tuesday vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate

Wednesday vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6 cannot circulate

Thursday vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8 cannot circulate

Friday vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 cannot circulate

Saturday vehicles with even-ending plates (0,2,4,6,8) cannot circulate

Sunday vehicles with odd-ending plates (1,3,4,7,9) cannot circulate

, as follows:Monday vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate Tuesday vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate Wednesday vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6 cannot circulate Thursday vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8 cannot circulate Friday vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 cannot circulate Saturday vehicles with even-ending plates (0,2,4,6,8) cannot circulate Sunday vehicles with odd-ending plates (1,3,4,7,9) cannot circulate Permitted open are only supermarkets, suppliers, grocery stores and minisuper, food sales, groceries, hygiene, bakeries, butchers, greengrocers, agricultural, veterinary, agricultural, laundries, hardware stores, locksmiths, workshops, lube centers, sale of spare parts, banks and funeral homes can all operate at 50%.

Likewise, private clinics, pharmacies, farmers fairs, fuel supply, lottery sales, vulnerable people’s attention center, public & private or mixed nurseries, hotels with 50% capacity, and motels can operate.

From Monday, July 20 to Friday, July 31 for YELLOW zones

The vehicular restrictions in yellow zones will apply from Monday to Friday from 5 am to 10 pm and 5 am to 7 pm on weekends, as follows:Monday vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 cannot circulate

Tuesday vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4 cannot circulate

Wednesday vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6 cannot circulate

Thursday vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8 cannot circulate

Friday vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0 cannot circulate

Saturday vehicles with even-ending plates (0,2,4,6,8) cannot circulate

Sunday vehicles with odd-ending plates (1,3,4,7,9) cannot circulate

From next week there are also slight changes in operations or productive activities.

Home delivery is allowed

Resumption of construction works allowed both the orange and yellow areas would be enabled

Hotels in yellow with 100% capacity; 50% capacity in common areas

Remain closes are bars, discos, casinos, or public parks.

All the above is in development, any changes and/or clarifications will be posted as it becomes available.