Home National Vehicle restrictions start at 12 am from today

Vehicle restrictions start at 12 am from today

Cultural and sporting events will be able to receive public again, according to the health protocols already established for these activities

By
Rico
-
56

QCOSTARICA – Starting today,  Monday, January 24, the vehicle restriction will be in force from midnight to 5 am and so it will continue until at least February 15. Meanwhile, the daytime restriction will apply during the week only inner core of the city of San José bounded by the Circunvalaction.

The change also benefits commerce, bars, restaurants, retailers, and others, can now stay open until midnight following the two weeks closing time of 10 pm.

As of this January 24, cultural and sporting events can also be held with the public, applying the already established health protocols, the authorities detailed.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.