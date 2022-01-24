Vehicle restrictions start at 12 am from today

Cultural and sporting events will be able to receive public again, according to the health protocols already established for these activities

QCOSTARICA – Starting today, Monday, January 24, the vehicle restriction will be in force from midnight to 5 am and so it will continue until at least February 15. Meanwhile, the daytime restriction will apply during the week only inner core of the city of San José bounded by the Circunvalaction.

The change also benefits commerce, bars, restaurants, retailers, and others, can now stay open until midnight following the two weeks closing time of 10 pm.

As of this January 24, cultural and sporting events can also be held with the public, applying the already established health protocols, the authorities detailed.

