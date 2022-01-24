Police shut down a mega-party of 1,600 people in a warehouse located in La Uruca

Those in charge of the event did not apply sanitary protocols

QCOSTARICA – The Fuerza Publica (National Police) intervened, this Saturday, at midnight, a mega-party with some 1,600 people, in a warehouse located in La Uruca, in San José, near the Juan Pablo II bridge.

According to the report from the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), when the police arrived at the site, the attendees were not wearing a mask and some were consuming alcohol.

It was also reported that the establishment lacked the minimum health conditions to prevent the spread of covid-19, with those in charge of the event did not apply any type of protocol at the time of entry of the attendees.

Given these breaches of the sanitary guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, the officers proceeded to shutting down the party.

“The authorities asked the person in charge of the event to show the documentation that allowed him to carry out said activity, as well as the operating permits for the premises; however, he refused to present said documents, which motivated the authorities to order him to suspend the event and tell the public to leave the facilities,” the MSP said in a statement.

In addition, the corresponding misdemeanor reports were made against those in charge of the place and the facts were reported to the Patents section of the Municipality of San José for the corresponding sanctions against the owners of the property.

On Friday, the day with the last figures made public, the Ministry of Health reported a record number of 6,169 new cases of covid-19, breaking the previous days’ record 6,016 new cases.

