Saturday, 7 November 2020
Vehicle restrictions to continue:  Prosecutor’s Office appeals suspension

The Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro, reiterated to the drivers the need to respect the guideline and avoid sanctions

by Rico
119

QCOSTARICA – Despite the decision on Friday by a judge of the Contentious Administrative Court ordering the suspension of the sanitary vehicle restriction imposed by the Government since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the restrictions will continue.

 

The Office of the Attorney General said Friday that it has filed an appeal against the court decision and clarified that the vehicular restriction remains in force.

The decision by judge Alcevith Godínez Prado this Friday, November 6, responded to the request made in August by six mayors to suspend the decrees that governed the vehicular restrictions, based on the reasonthat by prohibiting people from driving in their own car, they are forced to use public transport (bus and taxi), places where you cannot maintain social distancing with other people to avoid contagion.

The request to suspend the measure was made by the mayors of Escazú, Santa Ana, Nandayure, Carrillo, Liberia and Santa Cruz.

“The operative part of the sentence appealed here is very clear (suspension of the vehicle restriction) restriction emanating from 2 (Executive) decrees that do not have a validity,” wrote judge Alcevith Godínez in the clarification.

The Minister of Communication, Agustín Castro, reiterated to the drivers the need to respect the measure and avoid sanctions.

“The sanitary vehicle restriction is still in place and must be respected to avoid fines,” he said.

The minister refuted the affirmation of the judge of the Contentious Administrative Court, who said that the sanitary vehicle restriction is not an effective measure to prevent the spread of covid-19.

“Scientific and epidemiological matters are better handled by epidemiologists than people from other professions who are not experts in health, or much less in epidemiology.

“We deeply disagree with that statement of the judge, it is a wrong statement, there are a series of international scientific studies that demonstrate the importance of the sanitary vehicle restriction as a tool to reduce the levels of contagion,” said Castro.

“The government disagrees with that resolution that is not firm and that can be appealed by the Attorney General’s Office as a State lawyer and we are going to defend it because it is a very important tool for the health authorities in the fight with the pandemic and we believe that it should stay,” explained the minister.

For this month of November, the countrywide vehicular restrictions will continue from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am to 10:00 pm from Monday to Friday, during the day (from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm) vehicles with license plates 1 & 2 are restricted from circulating on Mondays, 3 & 4 on Tuesdays, 5 & 6 on Wednesdays, 7 & 9 on Thursdays and 9 & 0 on Fridays.

On the weekends, Saturdays and Sundays, the restrictions are from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am, during the day (5:00 am to 9:00 pm) all vehicles can circulate.

The fine for violating the restrictions is ¢110,000 colones.

The sanctions of siezure of the license plate and/or vehicle and six points on the driver’s license still applies, the approved law to remove those sanctions still awaits the signature of Presidenct Carlos Alvarado and publication in la Gaceta.

