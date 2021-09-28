Vehicle restrictions to continue to October 15

QCOSTARICA – This Tuesday afternoon the government announced that the vehicle restrictions from October 1 to 15 will be the same as the last weeks of this month, that is daytime restrictions from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, with two plates restricted during weekdays and alternating odds and evens on weekends.

For the first two weeks in October, the nighttime restrictions will be maintained from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

This is due to the increase in cases of covid-19 and the saturation of the public hospitals.

The restriction hours also include the operation of commercial establishments including supermarkets, grocery stores and liquor stores, among others.

With the adjustment, during the week the plate circulation remains as follows in the first two weeks of October:

Mondays: vehicles with plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot circulate

Tuesdays: vehicles with plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot circulate

Wednesdays: vehicles with plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot circulate

Thursdays: vehicles with plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot circulate

Fridays: vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot circulate

Saturday, October 2: vehicles with odd ending plates cannot circulate

Sunday, October 3: vehicles with even ending plates cannot circulate

Saturday, October 9: vehicles with odd ending plates cannot circulate

Sunday, September 10: vehicles with even ending plates cannot circulate

A reminder that the current letters of exception to the vehicle restriction expire (there are 21 exceptions) for which he urged those interested to renew them. new exemption letters are required starting on October 1. Current exemption letters are not valid after September 30.

Other changes for October

Announced this Tuesday was also the increase in capacity of bars, starting October 1 to a maximum of 50%; Public buses will be permitted up to 10 people standing; and, sports events at the National Stadium will have a capacity of 5,000 fans in the stands

Hotels with more than 100 rooms will be able to operate at 100% capacity (common areas in these establishments are kept with a capacity of 50%).

It is a measure that takes into account the expected high visitation season at the end of the year which will help with the recovery of tourism employment, mainly in coastal and rural areas because, explained the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

