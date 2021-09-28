Tuesday 28 September 2021
type here...
Search

Vehicle restrictions to continue to October 15

Daytime restrictions will continue from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, including weekends.

HealthNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Vehicle restrictions to continue to October 15

QCOSTARICA - This Tuesday afternoon the government announced that...
Read more

Panama will vaccinate tourists

Q24N - Non-immunized tourists visiting Panama will receive the...
Read more

End of 2021 would be the beginning of a “good” high season in tourism

QCOSTARICA - The end of 2021 would mark the...
Read more

Costa Rica 4th Latin American country best prepared to develop high-impact ventures

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is the fourth best ecosystem...
Read more

CCSS applied 195,598 first doses of vaccine against covid-19 during the Vaccination

QCOSTARICA - The vaccination teams of the Caja Costarricense...
Read more

Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Can tourists be vaccinated in Costa Rica,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 28: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 28, vehicles with...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – This Tuesday afternoon the government announced that the vehicle restrictions from October 1 to 15 will be the same as the last weeks of this month, that is daytime restrictions from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm, with two plates restricted during weekdays and alternating odds and evens on weekends.

For the first two weeks in October, the nighttime restrictions will be maintained from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

This is due to the increase in cases of covid-19 and the saturation of the public hospitals.

- Advertisement -

The restriction hours also include the operation of commercial establishments including supermarkets, grocery stores and liquor stores, among others.

With the adjustment, during the week the plate circulation remains as follows in the first two weeks of October:

  • Mondays: vehicles with plates ending in 1 and 2 cannot circulate
  • Tuesdays: vehicles with plates ending in 3 and 4 cannot circulate
  • Wednesdays: vehicles with plates ending in 5 and 6 cannot circulate
  • Thursdays: vehicles with plates ending in 7 and 8 cannot circulate
  • Fridays: vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 cannot circulate
  • Saturday, October 2: vehicles with odd ending plates cannot circulate
  • Sunday, October 3: vehicles with even ending plates cannot circulate
  • Saturday, October 9: vehicles with odd ending plates cannot circulate
  • Sunday, September 10: vehicles with even ending plates cannot circulate

A reminder that the current letters of exception to the vehicle restriction expire (there are 21 exceptions) for which he urged those interested to renew them. new exemption letters are required starting on October 1. Current exemption letters are not valid after September 30.

Other changes for October

Announced this Tuesday was also the increase in capacity of bars, starting October 1 to a maximum of 50%; Public buses will be permitted up to 10 people standing; and, sports events at the National Stadium will have a capacity of 5,000 fans in the stands

Hotels with more than 100 rooms will be able to operate at 100% capacity (common areas in these establishments are kept with a capacity of 50%).

- Advertisement -

It is a measure that takes into account the expected high visitation season at the end of the year which will help with the recovery of tourism employment, mainly in coastal and rural areas because, explained the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePanama will vaccinate tourists
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA - Can tourists be vaccinated in Costa Rica, is a...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction September 28: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, September 28, vehicles with plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Train Yourself to Stay Calm Under Pressure

Do you know anyone who handles stress really well?...
Trends

TOP-5 real estate communities for a family life

Despite the fact that COVID-19 is slowing down the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.