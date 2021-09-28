Tuesday 28 September 2021
Panama will vaccinate tourists

Getting vaccinated in Panama will require a hotel stay. The country expects to receive US$125 million with the arrival of foreign tourists who wish to come to be vaccinated.

Central America Panama
By Rico
The initiative starts at the same time as the 'Panama Black Week'
Q24N – Non-immunized tourists visiting Panama will receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting October 1, within the framework of an initiative launched by the Panamanian Government to reactivate tourism

The initiative starts at the same time as the ‘Panama Black Week’

Under the so-called “Vacutur-Panama” initiative, which makes Panama the first in Latin America to vaccinate tourists, will result in an “economic injection that exceeds US$125 million dollars” and will contribute to the reactivation of more than 100,000 jobs in the tourism sector.

The Council of Ministers of Panama has already endorsed the Ministry of Health (Minsa) for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to travelers who arrive in the country, aged 30 years or more, the group to which this immunizer is applied in Panama.

Read more: Can tourists get vaccinated in Costa Rica?

The vaccine will be “totally free” for passengers who comply with all the parameters of the Vacutur-Panama program, according to the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP).

The ATP explained in a statement that travelers interested in getting vaccinated must process their request only through the participating hotels and travel agencies approved for the program, they must be at least 30 years old and book a minimum of 2 hotel nights.

Tourists will be able to choose between staying in Panama for the six weeks necessary to receive their second dose or returning at the time of their second appointment.

The vaccination points will be located in shopping centers in the capital city, and the initiative coincides with the “Black Week” shopping promotion from September 30 to October 10, the ATP indicated.

50% of the population of Panama is vaccinated against covid-19

“This initiative from Panama is a show of solidarity and an effort to help expand global access to the vaccine especially for residents of neighboring countries that have a lower vaccination rate and provides another much-needed source of support for the tourism industry,” said ATP administrator Ivan Eskildsen.

Currently, hotel occupancy in Panama is less than 10%, according to data from the Panamanian Association of Hotels (Apatel).

Previous articleEnd of 2021 would be the beginning of a “good” high season in tourism
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

