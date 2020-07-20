Monday, 20 July 2020
DONATE
Health

Victims Of COVID-19 March to July 2020

Rico
By Rico
19
Modified date:

World map of cases and deaths

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleWildlife Photography In The Time of COVID
Next articleA modern freight train to the Atlantic?
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Link to the Epidemiological Data form required for travel to Costa Rica

Health Rico -
(QTRAVEL) Until August 1. 2020, entry requirements permit only Costa Rican...
Read more

MOST READ

Nicaragua

Nicaragua is the only country in the region that charges for COVID-19 tests

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) In all of Central America, Nicaragua is the only country where Health authorities charge for carrying out the PCR tests to detect...
Read more
Photos of Costa Rica

A modern freight train to the Atlantic?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Studies to modernize the freight train to the Atlantic is expected to be presented in second half of 2021.
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Cases continue to escalate, 563 on Sunday and 8 deaths in 14 hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Caja's hospitals continues its ascending route this Sunday, July 19, the Minister of Health, Daniel...
Economy

Restaurant ask to be allowed to sell food of takeout and drive-thru

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Costa Rican Chamber of Restaurants (Cacore) asks the Government to allow them to sell in the form of takeout and drive-thru as...
HQ

Buses with standing passengers and crowded stops this Monday

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) This Monday buses with passengers traveling standing are reported despite the fact that no standing passengers allowed and 20% occupancy. In addition, crowds of...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 5 deaths in 24 hours, total now 47

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In its daily report, the Ministry of Health today, Friday, July 17, reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Authorities have yet to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA