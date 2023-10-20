Violeta Barrios, former president of Nicaragua, relocates to Costa Rica

Q24N (Confidencial) The Chamorro Barrios family reported that the former president of Nicaragua, Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was transferred on Wednesday by air from Managua to San Jose, Costa Rica.

“From now on, Doña Violeta will settle in San Jose, under the care and love of her family, with the accompaniment of health personnel and specialized doctors,” said a statement issued by the family.

The former president, 93, suffered a stroke in October 2018 and since then she “remained in her residence in the Las Palmas neighborhood of Managua.”

“We are deeply grateful to the doctors, health personnel, and service workers, who cared for her well-being in Nicaragua during all these years, and to all the people who always accompanied her with their prayers and concern about her state of health. She continues to be delicate, but stable,” said the statement by the family.

Violeta Barrios de Chamorro defeated Daniel Ortega at the polls in 1990, becoming the first female president of Nicaragua. She also achieved reconciliation in a country devastated by war.

“I felt great anguish in my heart upon receiving a country at war and destroyed,” she narrates in her memoirs, Sueños del corazón (Dreams of the Heart). “The country I inherited was a society torn by division. We Nicaraguans did not recognize ourselves as children of the same country. Party and personal interests were more powerful than the legitimate interests of the people,” says Doña Violeta, wife of journalist and Martyr of Public Liberties, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, murdered on January 10, 1978.

Three children in exile

Claudia Lucía Chamorro is the only of Doña Violeta’s four children to remain in Nicaragua.

Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, former political prisoner of the Ortega-Murillo regime, was exiled to the United States in February 2023.

On that same day, Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, who was running for the presidency in the last elections in Nicaragua, was placed under house arrest by the Ortega-Murillo regime, was released and exiled and currently resides in Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, director of the online news CONFIDENCIAL, has been in self-exile in Costa Rica since June 2021.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial.digital.

