Friday 20 October 2023
type here...
Search

Violeta Barrios, former president of Nicaragua, relocates to Costa Rica

The former president was transferred by air Thursday afternoon to San Jose, where she will be under the care of two of her children and medical staff

Central AmericaNicaragua
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

2023 will mark a record year for Ticos tourism abroad

QCOSTARICA -- 2023 will mark a record year for...
Read more

How Does Buying Instagram Followers and Likes Work?

As we are all aware, growing your Instagram following...
Read more

Former President Carlos Alvarado Emphasizes Leadership for Service, Not Power

QCOSTARICA (The Heights) Being a leader is about enacting...
Read more

Violeta Barrios, former president of Nicaragua, relocates to Costa Rica

Q24N (Confidencial) The Chamorro Barrios family reported that the...
Read more

Government’s hands are tied to take away yachts, cars and money from drug trafficking

QCOSTARICA - Although he is in favor of approving...
Read more

Legislators approve ¢20 billion more in 2024 for police

QCOSTARICA -- With the aim of mitigating the incidence...
Read more

US Resumes Deportation Flights to Venezuela

Q24N (Reuters) Deportation flights of Venezuelans from the U.S....
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢530.71 BUY

¢536.83 SELL

20 October 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (Confidencial) The Chamorro Barrios family reported that the former president of Nicaragua, Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, was transferred on Wednesday by air from Managua to San Jose, Costa Rica.

Violeta Barrios was the first female president of Nicaragua, beating out Daniel Ortega in the 1990 elections. Two of her children were imprisoned after showing interest in participating in the elections as presidential candidates and exiled in 2021.

“From now on, Doña Violeta will settle in San Jose, under the care and love of her family, with the accompaniment of health personnel and specialized doctors,” said a statement issued by the family.

The former president, 93, suffered a stroke in October 2018 and since then she “remained in her residence in the Las Palmas neighborhood of Managua.”

- Advertisement -

“We are deeply grateful to the doctors, health personnel, and service workers, who cared for her well-being in Nicaragua during all these years, and to all the people who always accompanied her with their prayers and concern about her state of health. She continues to be delicate, but stable,” said the statement by the family.

Violeta Barrios de Chamorro defeated Daniel Ortega at the polls in 1990, becoming the first female president of Nicaragua. She also achieved reconciliation in a country devastated by war.

“I felt great anguish in my heart upon receiving a country at war and destroyed,” she narrates in her memoirs, Sueños del corazón (Dreams of the Heart). “The country I inherited was a society torn by division. We Nicaraguans did not recognize ourselves as children of the same country. Party and personal interests were more powerful than the legitimate interests of the people,” says Doña Violeta, wife of journalist and Martyr of Public Liberties, Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, murdered on January 10, 1978.

Three children in exile

Claudia Lucía Chamorro is the only of Doña Violeta’s four children to remain in Nicaragua.

Pedro Joaquín Chamorro Barrios, former political prisoner of the Ortega-Murillo regime, was exiled to the United States in February 2023.

Read more:

- Advertisement -

On that same day, Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, who was running for the presidency in the last elections in Nicaragua, was placed under house arrest by the Ortega-Murillo regime, was released and exiled and currently resides in Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, director of the online news CONFIDENCIAL, has been in self-exile in Costa Rica since June 2021.

This article was originally published in Spanish in Confidencial.digital.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleGovernment’s hands are tied to take away yachts, cars and money from drug trafficking
Next articleFormer President Carlos Alvarado Emphasizes Leadership for Service, Not Power
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

A Totalitarian Regime in Nicaragua, The “Bukele Model” in El Salvador, and a “Dynastic Shift” in Honduras

Q24N (Confidencial) The illegal confiscation of the campus in Managua of...
Read more

U.S. banned another 100 Nicaraguan officials: there are already more than 1,000 sanctioned from the regime

Q24N (Infobae) The United States included another 100 officials from Nicaragua...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Mending More Than Just ED: BlueChew’s Holistic Approach to Men’s Health

In the realm of men's health, addressing issues beyond...
#Volcano

Rincon de la Vieja volcano phreatic eruptions continue

QCOSTARICA -- The explosive eruption at the Rincon de...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: