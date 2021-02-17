Wednesday 17 February 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

Volaris looking to fly between Costa Rica and Colombia cities

The authorization process is in the initial stage

by Rico
63

Q TRAVEL – The low-cost airline, Volaris Costa Rica, a subsidiary of the Mexican Volaris, requested authorization from the Civil Aviation (Dirección Nacional de Aviación Civil) to fly between the Juan Santamaría or San Jose airport and Bogot and Medellin in Colombia.

Volaris (Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación) is a Mexican low-cost airline and serves domestic and international destinations within the Americas; in November 2016 launching operations in Costa Rica.

The data on the procedures in Colombia was published by the portal aviaciononline.com, as part of a group of requests from the company to enter that South American country.

- Advertisement -

The process also includes flights from Mexico City and Cancun, through the parent company.

The case will be evaluated by the Colombian aeronautical authority on February 25.

In Costa Rica, the request was confirmed by Álvaro Vargas, director of Civil Aviation.

“Once the airline makes the request, the document verification process begins, as well as the technical and financial capacity. With this evaluation, the procedure is approved or not,” explained Vargas.

- Advertisement -

The press department of Volaris, in Mexico City, declined to comment on the new routes, because the company is listed on the stock market and that prevents it from making projections about its operation, before the data is official or until its publication financial statements, at the end of February.

From Costa Rica, the Colombian airlines Avianca and  Wingo (Aero República) operate routes to Bogotá.

However, Volaris would be the only one with a direct flight between Costa Rica and Medellín.

The requested flights would three times a week to Bogotá and twice a week to Medellín.

In Mexico, Viva Aerobús, another low-cost airline, also applied to Colombia, looking to fly daily between Mexico City and Bogotá.

The attractiveness of Colombia for Volaris and Viva Aerobús would be a response to the cessation of flights Interjet, which left a gap in the market due to the coronavirus crisis, and whose reactivation is still uncertain.

- Advertisement -

The Mexican business and finance portal Expansion.mx stated that the traveler market between Mexico and Colombia had exceeded 1.5 million at the end of 2019. Interjet had a share of around 40%.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous article#DEBUNKED: Carlos Alvarado, Daniel Salas and Román Macaya will be vaccinated when it is their turn
Next articleMore than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Colombia receives first batch of vaccines

QCOLOMBIA – Colombia advanced the start of the immunization campaign against...
Read more

There’s A Good Chance Your Valentine’s Flowers Come From Colombia

QCOLOMBIA – If you send a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s...
Read more

MOST READ

Eliminating vehicle restriction on weekends being evaluated

Health

Chepito, the oldest Tico in the country, gets his second dose of the covid vaccine

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - José Uriel Delgado Corrales, better known as Chepito and who is the oldest Costa Rica (Tico) at 120 years old, got his...
Health

CCSS ready for second clinical trial of equine serum against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is ready to begin its second scientific trial with equine serum in hospitalized patients with...
Redaqted

Muggy weather will prevail at the start of this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Unless you are stuck in an air-conditioned space and haven't set foot outside, you hadn't noticed the sweltering heat the rest of...
Environment

Costa Rica has a new category of Ecological Blue Flag

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - "Biodiversity" is the new category of Ecological Blue Flag of the country, which aims to encourage in organizations and committees the conservation,...
Heredia

Man pretented exercising in the street to approach women and masturbate in front of them

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A man, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested Friday in Heredia, for being a suspect in the crime of street sexual...
Health

231 tourists infected with COVID-19 in Costa Rica since opening of air borders

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Did the Government lie to us? I am afraid so. Up to a few days ago, I was telling people we have...
Zona Sur

More than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Experts do not rule out that the sequence of tremors recorded in Golfito and its surroundings since Sunday will bring more moderate...
Trends

5 Top Destinations for International Students 2021

Carter Maddox -
Have you been thinking of studying abroad? You need to choose your ideal country before choosing a college or specific program. But, how do...
Front Page

Costa Rica to create aerospace agency like NASA, but in a small way

Rico -
RICO's DIGEST - The first steps are being taken to create an aerospace agency in Costa Rica, something like NASA, but in a small...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.