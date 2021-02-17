Wednesday 17 February 2021
type here...
NationalGolfitoHQZona Sur

More than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes

by Q Costa Rica
22

HQ – Experts do not rule out that the sequence of tremors recorded in Golfito and its surroundings since Sunday will bring more moderate earthquakes in the coming days.

According to Esteban Chaves, a seismologist at the Costa Rica Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (Ovsicori), more than 40 earthquakes have made up this sequence, of which the strongest occurred on Monday at 7:31 pm with a magnitude of 4.9 and a depth of 20 kilometers.

- Advertisement -

The main tremor was felt in Puerto Jiménez, Palmar Norte, Paso Canoas, Golfito, Buenos Aires, Puerto Armuelles, in Panama, and also in various parts of the Central Valley such as Cartago, among others.

Then there were at least 13 aftershocks with magnitudes between 2.9 and 4 degrees. Some were registered Tuesday in Valle Bonito de Golfito and another about 14 kilometers southwest of Charcos de Osa, on the Osa peninsula.

For Ivonne Arroyo, coordinator of the National Seismological Network (RSN), the activity is considered normal, since the southern area is one of the most active in the country and has the potential for strong earthquakes.

In Golfito, there was an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on August 17, 2018, which was felt in almost all the territory and whose aftershocks lasted for two months.

- Advertisement -

According to Arroyo, the earthquakes of the current sequence in Golfito are happening precisely on the western edge of the area where this activity was recorded in 2018.

Southern zone shaken

This phenomenon arises only 17 days after a swarm of tremors that occurred southwest of Punta Burica, in Pavón de Golfito, were felt in Quepos and Limón and affected the entire Central Valley and.

More than 40 earthquakes, the strongest with a magnitude 4.9 have originated in the Dulce Gulf and surroundings. Image: Courtesy Ovsicori

On January 29, the strongest event was recorded with a magnitude of 5.9. The origin of these earthquakes was due to the interaction of the Coco plate on the Nazca plate, in the extreme southwest of our country.

Ovsicori seismologist, Marino Protti,  pointed out that this swarm and the current string of tremors are related because they are in the same area, but in a different segment of the fault. Both points are distant, but they are in the same canton.

At the beginning of this year, on January 4, another 5.5 magnitude tremor had been felt at Punta Burica. That time, it was also felt in the Central Valley.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleVolaris looking to fly between Costa Rica and Colombia cities
Next articleFrench Tourists with Covid-19 stranded in Costa Rica call for help
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Incop revamp the Golfito pier pending the reactivation of the cruise industry

QCOSTARICA - The Golfito port terminal was renovated pending the reactivation...
Read more

4.6 Quake shakes southern Puntarenas

QCOSTARICA - A 4.63 magnitude earthquake shook Puntarenas Monday night, according...
Read more

MOST READ

79,560 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 arrived!

Colombia

Colombian Clever Leaves made first shipment of medical cannabis to the U.S.

Q24N -
QCOLOMBIA – Clever Leaves, a Colombian company authorized to handle pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, announced that its subsidiary, Herbal Brands, managed to establish a strategic...
Environment

Costa Rica has a new category of Ecological Blue Flag

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - "Biodiversity" is the new category of Ecological Blue Flag of the country, which aims to encourage in organizations and committees the conservation,...
Health

Specialist: unnecessary for Costa Ricans to use two masks at this time

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Masks have been a part of our daily lives since the middle of 2020. It's unheard of it today to go out...
Zona Sur

More than 40 tremors near Golfito could generate more moderate earthquakes

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Experts do not rule out that the sequence of tremors recorded in Golfito and its surroundings since Sunday will bring more moderate...
Redaqted

Minister of Health accepts slow vaccination process: “Pfizer decides distribution”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "Pfizer actually has within all its logistics figures to be delivered, the idea is that this is distributed and they fulfill their...
HQ

Meet the women who would run for president in 2022

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - One year from the national elections, at least four women confirm their interest in the presidency in 2022. They are Natalia Díaz, president...
Health

Disinfecting tables, doors or supermarket purchases is of little use against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Cleaning and disinfecting with alcohol, several times a day, tables, doorknobs, desks, and any other surface in the home; sanitizing grocery bags...
Travel

Tourist travel expected to return in the second semester: airlines

Rico -
Q TRAVEL - European airlines and local tourism agencies predict that Costa Ricans could resume tourism travel to the European Union starting in June. This...
Infrastructure

General Cañas will go from 6 to 3 lanes at the Firestone

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Travel on the Autopista General Cañas or Ruta 1, in the area of the Firestone plant, will be a nightmare starting next...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.