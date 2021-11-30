Voluntary use of QR Code goes in effect on December 1

As of December 1, businesses that voluntarily adopt the measure will be able to operate at 100%

QCOSTARICA – Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 1, businesses can, voluntarily, choose to accept only vaccinated people and operate at 100% capacity or everyone and operate at a 50% capacity.

This measure will continue until January 7, 2022, when the mandatory QR coding is expected to take effect, which is pending the resolution of the Tribunal Contencioso (Contentious Court).

As to the vehicular restrictions, which affect closing times of most businesses, such as retail shops, restaurants, bars, etc will continue to be effect from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am the following morning.

Read more: Government asks businesses to use voluntarily use the QR code

The daytime vehicular restrictions of the city core of San Jose will also continue weekdays from 5:00 am to 11:00 pm, based on the last two digits of the vehicle’s license plate.

The well-known exemptions continue to apply. See here for the official list www.presidencia.cr/alertas.

The establishments that do not QR Code their customers, in addition to the lower capacity, must also respect the 1.8 meter distancing and social bubbles.

A sign at the entrance is required to clearly set out the modality – coding or not coding – it is operating.

For now, the government has not announced any changes to the foregoing.

