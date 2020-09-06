Sunday, 6 September 2020
HQNationalSan Jose

Walks away from spectacular crash on the Circunvalación

The driver only suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
17
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A man, described only as a senior, walked away from a spectacular crash on on the Circunvalación Saturday afternoon.

It was around 2:15 pm, in the area of Pavas, by Plaza Mayor, when the driver crashed his car into the diving barrier.

According to the Bomberos (Fire Department) report, “the senior is conscious and oriented to the arrival of rescuers on the scene.”

- paying the bills -

They reported that the patient did not require a transfer to a medical center, he only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

As shown in the images, the car was completely damaged.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,240 new cases for Saturday, 5th over 1,000 this week
Next articlePeople with sociopathic traits less likely to follow coronavirus guidelines, study finds
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Economic Policy

Fisheries and Aquaculture analyzes suspending fee for whale watching

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Responding to strong criticism against charging vacationers and boat crews to participate in whale sighting, of cetaceans, the Instituto Costarricense de Pesca y...
Read more
Infrastructure

Soon, it will be possible to travel from Barranca to Liberia in less than two hours

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In the first quarter of 2023, it will be possible to go from Barranca to Liberia, driving at the posted speed limit, in...
Cartago

Allison Bonilla case: Neighbor arrested for her disappearance

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez, 18, went missing six months ago. He whereabouts are unknown, she was last seen on March 4, walking home...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,153 new cases Thursday, Sept 3

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministerio de Salud reported 1,153 new cases for Thursday, September 3, bringing the total of confirmed cases from the first on March...
HQ

San Jose airport lays off 22 caused by COVID-19

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The San Jose airport manager, Aeris, confirmed the dismissal of 22 people on August 28 as a result of the pandemic caused by...
National

5 rejected on first commercial flight from the US after reopening

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica's immigration service, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) confirmed the rejection of 5 passengers who were coming on the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.