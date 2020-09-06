Sunday, 6 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,240 new cases for Saturday, 5th over 1,000 this week

Ministry of Health admits to continued lags in reports of recovered, says t is making every effort to update

Rico
By Rico
15
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) This Saturday, September 5, the Ministry of Health reported 1,240 new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica, with which the accumulated number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reached 46,920 confirmed cases.

This is the fifth consecutive day with cases of 1,000 (1,121 on Wednesday, 1,153 on Thursday and 1,222 on Friday).

According to the report provided by Priscilla Herrera, Director General of Health, of the total new cases registered for this Saturday, 225 were diagnosed by epidemiological link and 1,015 by laboratory.

- paying the bills -

In addition, Health reported nine new deaths; They are seven men and two women aged between 49 and 78 years. The total number of deaths is now 478.

For this Saturday, 471 people remain hospitalized, of them, 210 are in intensive care.

The week concludes with 7221 accumulated cases between Sunday, August 30 and this Saturday, September 5. There are 606 more cases than last week. This represents a 9.16% growth in relation to the previous seven days.

This Sunday there will be no press conference. For the second consecutive week, the data will be given on Monday during the press conference.

Lags in report of recovered

Despite the assurances by health authorities to maintain the recoveries updated, it has been a hit and miss, daily reports, like this Saturday’s 158, are low compared to the number of daily new cases.

- paying the bills -

This, spike it up every so often, does not provide a true daily picture of the pandemic in the country.

The Ministry of Health admits to the lagging and says it is making every effort to update.

Asked about the progress in recovering the virus trace in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), where community transmission was declared since the beginning of July, Herrera stated that she still does not have the exact data on the percentage of cases in which traceability has been achieved.

“We have developed strategies that have allowed us to advance in this line, we are working on monitoring, as part of these strategies is the support in territories that allows us to carry out this review and that joint work in the hands of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS),” Herrera said.

“When we enter the community transmission phase, it becomes much more complex, not only because of the number of cases but also because of the number of links that must be investigated, hence the lag,” Herrera explained.

By July 10, when a series of closure measures were announced in order to recover the trace of infections, 65% of the cases were without follow-up.

Antibody tests

- paying the bills --

Director Herrera also referred to the immunity tests that were approved the previous week. She said, despite this, it is not yet in an application phase.

“We are doing the registration so that they can be used at the national level (…) The change in the guideline is already approved, what corresponds is the registration in the Ministry of Health,” she said.

Antibody tests or serological tests are not diagnostic tests that can tell a person if they have an active infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The serological test looks for the antibodies that our body generates when it comes to dealing with a pathogen. This means that it would indicate, rather, if at some point we were exposed to the virus and we fight it, even when no symptoms have been registered.

It is a blood test, if it appears positive, it means that our body at some point came into contact with the virus and generated said substances.

Previous articleHow did the OIJ identify the suspect in Allison Bonilla’s crime?
Next articleWalks away from spectacular crash on the Circunvalación
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ministry of Health published anonymized database of COVID-19 positives

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health published AN anonymized base of all...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Half of hospitalized in ICU; 1,222 new cases for Friday

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities have warned time and again, the country must...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Charing visitors to see the whales

Q Costa Rica -
Read more
HQ

Reduction of fines for violating vehicle restrictions on the way

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Lower fines for violating the vehicle restrictions are on the way, after a group of 33 legislators approved a motion, this Wednesday, to...
Panama

America Crece, a new form of US dominance in Latin America

Q24N -
(Prensa Latina) America Crece is the new US mask to dominate the economy in Latin America and is hidden in memorandums of understanding (MOU)...
Economy

“Risky to say how much unemployment we are going to reverse with new measures”: Minister of Economy

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Asked about the effectiveness of reactivating Costa Rica's shared management model "Costa Rica trabaja y se cuida” (Costa Rica works and takes care...
News

United will be the first to resume commercial flights from the U.S.

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) While United Airlines never stopped operations to and from Costa Rica, operating repatriation flights to and from Houston (IAH), this week the airline...
Redaqted

Costa Rica will allow the entry of tourists on yachts and sailboats as of September

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica will allow the entry of tourists arriving by yachts or sailboats as of September 1. The Government issued on Saturday an...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.