Walmart, Automercado Announce New Hours For Covid-19

With the objective of protecting the health of customers and employees, both Walmart and Automercado announced new store hours, complying with the recommendations of the health authorities, in the presence of Covid-19 in the country.

All Walmart brand stores: Walmart, Masxmenos, Maxi Pali and Pali stores will be, to avoid crowds, limiting the number of customers in the stores at any one time.

Walmart and Masxmenos will open from 8 am to 8 pm, Max Pali and Pali stores from 9 am to 7:30 pm.

At the Automercado, staff is at the doors to control the automatic doors manually to control the number of people in the stores at any one time.

The stores hours will be from 7:00 am to 9:00 am for seniors and one person accompanying, then for all customers from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm for all others.

Both chains are using the extra closing times for thorough cleaning and disinfection.

As to limits on products, while the Walmart brand stores have limited on different items, no limits are in place at the Automercado stores.