The concern due to the threat posed by the Covid-19 coronavirus has caused some people to race to over-supply or hoard on products.

Some like to imagine an apocalyptic panorama and purchase more than necessary. For this, the Walmart chain, with 270 stores across the country – Walmart, Masxmendos, Maxi Pali and Pali brands – made the decision to limit the purchase of some basic food products such as rice and beans to a maximum of six per customer.

Other products on the list include oil, cereal, pasta, sugar, and water, among others, La Teja reported.