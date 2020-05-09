Want to know the future? Ask The Simpsons

Every now and again, something will happen in this world of ours that already happened in a different world. That would be the universe of The Simpsons, the iconic Fox sitcom that some consider the greatest television show of all time.

On numerous occasions, we’ve shouted “The Simpsons did it!” to actual current events.

The latest in a long line of creepy coincidences involves a classic Season 4 episode that somehow managed to predict the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of so-called “murder hornets” in one fell swoop.

After 31 seasons and well over 600 episodes, here are a few other times when The Simpsons predicted the future…

1. The Coronavirus and Murder Hornets (Season 4, Episode 21)

– When did it happen in real life? December 2019 – who knows?

2. The Ending of Game of Thrones (Season 29, Episode 1)

– When did it happen in real life? May 12, 2019.

3. Two Eerie Football Predictions (Season 26, Episode 16)

– When did it happen in real life? July 13, 2014 & December 3, 2015 .

4. Donald Trump Becomes President (Season 11, Episode 17)

– When did it happen in real life? November 8, 2016.

5. Disney Buys Fox (Season 10, Episode 5)

– When did it happen in real life? December 14, 2017.

6. Siegfried & Roy’s Tiger Attack (Season 5, Episode 10)

– When did this happen in real life? October 3, 2003.

7. Homer Predicts the Mass of the Higgs Boson (Season 10, Episode 2)

– When did this happen in real life? 2012.

8. The Simpsons Impacts the Design of the iPhone (Season 6, Episode 8)

– When did it happen in real life? 2007 and beyond.

9. A Real-Life Whacking Day (Season 4, Episode 20)

– When did it happen in real life? 2013 and 2016.

10. Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish (Season 2, Episode 4)

– When did it happen in real life? 2011.

11. Milhouse Predicts a Nobel Prize Winner (Season 22, Episode 1)

– When did this happen in real life? October 10, 2016.

12. A Lemon Tree Gets Stolen (Season 6, Episode 24)

– When did this happen in real life? June 6, 2013.

13. The Simpsons Invent FaceTime (Season 6, Episode 19)

– When did this happen in real life? June 24, 2010.

And there you have it, the bunch of times The Simpsons eerily got a future event right.

From Ign.com: Every Time The Simpsons Predicted the Future