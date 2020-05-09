Recovered COVID-19 patients can now donate plasma

(QCOSTARICA) Starting Friday, May 8, began the collection of blood from patients recovered from the coronavirus COVID-19.

Román Macaya, executive president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) said on Friday they started with three patients.

“The collection of convalescent plasma began at the National Blood Bank. It consists in that patients recovered from COVID-19, negative two times, can donate blood,” said Macaya.

What is done with that blood?

“Plasma containing antibodies that were essential to eliminate the virus from the body of the recovered patient are introduced, by means of transfusion into a new patient who is currently suffering from the disease. It will be applied in patients as early as next week. The patients to whom this plasma is applied must comply with a severe or critical condition and with less than 14 days of hospitalization,” Macaya explained.

According to the CCSS chief, this donation is totally voluntary and people must have test negative in two consecutive test. They must be between 18 and 65 years old, with no medical problems.

“This is the maximum expression of solidarity and love of neighbor,” said Macaya.

As of Friday, a total of 773 people have been confirmed infected with COVID-19 in the country, of which 461 have recovered people are counted.

Patients recovered from the coronavirus can schedule appointments to donate blood through the mail: bn_sangre_covid19@ccss.sa.cr

In addition, Macaya made a new call to all people to donate blood. The pandemic has caused a drop in donations, from some 3,000 people monthly prior to covid-19 to now 2,000.