If you do not want to wait out the legal conflict to be resolved by the administration of Chirripó, the highest peak in Costa Rica, know that there are alternate ways to get there.

The Herradura – Urán – Chirripó Hill – Crestones Base and San Jerónimo- Sabana de Los Leones – Crestones Base routes were recommended by the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), reports La Republica.

The only requirement is to be accompanied by an accredited guide and, thus, prevent the visit to the top of the country from becoming a tragedy.