A Costa Rica man, identified by his last name Jimenez, was detained by the Immigration Police when he was trying to leave the country, despite being suspected of murder.

The man was arrested on Monday at the Juan Santamaría airport when he tried to board a plane as if nothing, but authorities consulted the OIJ criminal database system and learned of the arrest warrant, reported La Teja.

Up north, in the immigration offices of Los Chiles de Alajuela, at the border crossing with Nicaragua, a foreigner with the last name Briceño, also was arrested on an outstanding warrant dating back to 2016