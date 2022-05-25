Wednesday 25 May 2022
type here...
Search

War in Ukraine exacerbates food insecurity in Latin America

Severely food insecure people in Latin America, Caribbean increases by 0.5 million between, WFP says

ReportsLatin America
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

President Chaves slams Costa Rica in Davos

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica president, Rodrigo Chaves, used his...
Read more

Costa Rica has a dependency of 86.80% on green energy, the fourth highest in the world

QCOSTARICA - The Compare the Market Australia study looked...
Read more

El Salvador: MS-13 gang blames killing spree on broken pact with government — report

Q24N - The notorious criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha 13...
Read more

War in Ukraine exacerbates food insecurity in Latin America

Q REPORTS (EFE) The World Food Programme (WFP) warned...
Read more

Costa Rica creates first Pet Friendly certification

QCOSTARICA -  A survey provided by Unimer shows that...
Read more

Panama at the forefront of vaccination programs in Latin America

Q24N (Revista Summa) Recently, the Ministry of Health of...
Read more

Government of Nicaragua closes TV Channel 51, owned by the Episcopate

TODAY NICARAGUA (EFE) The Government of President Daniel Ortega,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢674.87 Buy

¢680.57 small> Sell

25 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q REPORTS (EFE) The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday that the “domino effect” of the conflict in Ukraine aggravates the problems of the pandemic, worsens food insecurity in Latin America and the Caribbean, and leads to the need for more resources to help vulnerable people in the region.

The United Nations organization, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, points out in a statement that food insecurity affects 9.3 million people in the countries where it has a presence in the region, a figure that could increase to 13.3 million persist the war in Ukraine.

 

The World Food Programme says food insecurity now affects 9.3 million people in the countries where it has a presence in Latin America and the Caribbean. /CFP
- Advertisement -

The WFP goes further and highlights that while Latin America and the Caribbean struggle to overcome the consequences of covid-19, the number of people in “severe food insecurity” increased by more than half a million between December 2021 and March 2022″.

In addition, with the conflict in Ukraine, the prices of raw materials and energy have risen and food inflation threatens countries in the region “highly dependent on grain imports.”

Since the Russian invasion launched on February 24, Ukraine’s agricultural production and exports, mainly wheat and corn, have been affected, while farmers hope that it will be possible to reopen ports to sell stored grain.

For its part, the WFP highlights that the Caribbean islands that import a large part of their food will be affected when the cost of maritime freight increases.

The World Food Programme also warns that rising food and oil prices are also raising its operating costs in the region.

For the WFP, which buys rice, black beans, lentils and vegetable oil in the region, the average costs per metric ton of these four commodities increased by 27% between January and April 2022, and by 111% between January 2019 and April 2022.

- Advertisement -

Cash transfers to vulnerable populations have also been affected, the United Nations body said.

“In a year of unprecedented need, our humanitarian dollar has been stretched to the limit,” said Lola Castro, WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Castro stressed that while the number of people with food insecurity continues to increase, “the gap between our financial needs and available resources continues to widen,” for which, he noted, the WFP “urgently requires 315 million dollars to cover its operating costs in the entire region for the next six months.

“Millions of people could be pushed into poverty and food insecurity if the conflict in Ukraine continues. The region is already dealing with covid-19, rising costs and weather extremes,” Castro said.

- Advertisement -

Like most regions globally, commodity and energy prices have surged since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in late March.

The WFP warns that “amid growing food insecurity, the region is bracing for a third, more active-than-normal Atlantic hurricane season starting in June, which has the potential to push more people into hunger.”

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica creates first Pet Friendly certification
Next articleEl Salvador: MS-13 gang blames killing spree on broken pact with government — report
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

If Latin America has a commercial capital, it is Miami

Q REPORTS (Economist) For Joan Didion, an American essayist, Miami in...
Read more

UN lowers its growth prospects in Latin America due to war

Q REPORTS (EFE) The Latin American economy will grow 2.3% in...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Americas

U.S. Seeks to Bolster Latin American Economies to Curb Migration

Q REPORTS (Bloomberg) The Biden administration is working on...
National

Monday of Protests!?

QCOSTARICA - The Movimiento Civico announced protests for this...
Paying the bills