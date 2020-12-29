Watch Out For the Snakes

QCOSTARICA – New Zealand environmentalist Peter Bethune was rescued this Saturday by rescuers of the National Coast Guard Service and the Red Cross, after he was bitten by a Terciopelo snake in the southern part of the country.

The Fer-de-Lance or Terciopelo as it is commonly known in the country, is considered the most dangerous snake in Costa Rica. The pit viper that can reach lengths of up to 2 meters (six feet), is responsible for more than half of all venomous bites in the country.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Public Security (MSP), Bethune was on a “conservation mission” in Punta Encanto, between Golfito and Río Esquinas, Puntarenas.

Apparently he was working as captain of a boat for an environmental non-governmental organization, with which he was carrying out projects in the South Pacific.

The MSP said that the foreigner was bitten by the poisonous snake when he was inside a jungle area of ​​Punta Encanto along with other companions.

On receiving a call for help, the Golfito Coast Guard Station displaced a boat. After reaching the waters near Punta Encanto, the first respondered entered the jungle, for more than 500 meters, to be able to give first aid and “carried him by the shoulder to extract him from the forest and get him to the boat.”

After arriving at the dock of the Bahía Golfito Marina, the environmentalist was taken on board an ambulance from the Red Cross to a local hospital, where he received the medical attention.

Peter James Bethune is a documentary maker and founder of the environmental organization Earthrace Conservation.

His activism has led him to fight illegal fishing and mining, as well as poaching, through various projects in Africa, Asia and Central America.

Costa Rica Campaign

In 2020, Earthrace signed a one-year agreement with the Costa Rican Government to support their efforts in protecting marine and terrestrial National Parks, providing to Costa Rica

UAV Surveillance of Marine and Terrestrial National Parks

Joint coastal and offshore patrols targeting fishing in MPAs

K9 tracking of people operating illegally in National Parks

Installation and training on Network Camera Trap Systems

Support of Technologies such as Acoustic traps, FLIR, NVG, Radar

Training on various elements of patrols

Fing out more on the Earthrace’s “Costa Rica Campaign, Protecting One Of the World’s Greatest Jungles”

