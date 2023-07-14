Saturday 15 July 2023
Watch out! Wind gusts may reach up to 70km/h

Authorities are urging the public to be vigilant and stay aware of any trees or objects that could be blown away by the wind's speed and force.

By Rico
Strong winds, with gusts up to 60 km/m have taken down trees and power lines in a number of communities
Q COSTA RICA – The winds during next few days could reach a speed of up to 70km/h, with the Central Valley and the province of Guanacaste the areas with the greatest influence of winds.

Authorities ask the population to remain alert and pay attention to trees or objects that may fall due to the speed and strength of the winds.

Some recommendations are: carry out preventive pruning in your patios, check the electrical connections and notify the competent authorities, normally your local municipality if there is any risk of falling trees.

Also, to avoid accidents during critical weather conditions, move away from the site and seek shelter and inside your home stay away from windows or places where there is a risk of a branch or tree falling.

The Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service, assures that these conditions will be maintained from the moment on the effects of the entry of tropical wave #19 can be felt.

Strong winds unroofed bar restaurant in Pocosol

Authorities ask people who live in places prone to floods to be careful and to be alert to sewage saturation due to the rains brought by the tropical wave these last two days of the week.

The official weather forecast for this Friday, July 14, 2023:

This Friday the passage of tropical wave #19 will take place, which will favor an increase in morning rains in the Caribbean. In the afternoon there will be rains and downpours in the Pacific and in a very isolated way in the Central Valley. The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur in the Central and South Pacific.

