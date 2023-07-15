Saturday 15 July 2023
People are rallying in defense of the CCSS in streets of the capital this Saturday

"It is time for the political interference that has been taking place within the Caja's Board of Directors to cease immediately,” said Jorge Mora, councilor of Montes de Oca.

NationalNewsSan Jose
By Rico
Q COSTA RICA – Plans to visit downtown San José today, Saturday, July 15? Take note that a mass demonstration to advocate for the autonomy of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is being organized.

Unions, universities, student federations, professional associations, lawmakers, mayors, health boards, and social organizations are expected to participate in this fourth demonstration of the last month and a half, in response to the discontent with the actions of the Caja’s board and the suspected political interference.

“It is to demonstrate for the autonomy of the institution, for this great debt that the Executive Power has with the Fund, we are concerned about the long waiting list and the management of the administrative board,” said Marvin Atencio, Siprocimeca general secretary.

The Municipal Council of Montes de Oca (San Pedro) agreed to join this march in defense of the Fund.

“It is time for the Government of the Republic to assume its commitment to pay the enormous debt that the State has with the Caja, to immediately cease the political interference that has been taking place within the Board of Directors of the CCSS with the removal and dismissal of officials that has even been declared unconstitutional,” explained Jorge Mora, councilor of Montes de Oca.

Some political groups are also expected to be present.

The grand march called for this Saturday, July 15, leaves at 11:30 am from Parque La Merced on the west side of downtown San Jose and is expected to make its way east on Avenida Segunda to the Plaza de la Democracia.

 

