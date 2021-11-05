Friday 5 November 2021
Waters of Manzanillo, Malpaís and Playa Carmen in Santa Teresa are “highly polluted”, according to study

By Q Costa Rica
Santa Teresa beach, Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – The waters of the beaches of Manzanillo, Malpaís and Playa Carmen are “highly polluted”, according to an analysis carried out in June and August of this year, according to the NGO “Nicoya Peninsula Waterkeeper” and the Aqueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA).

Santa Teresa beach, Costa Rica

In the case of the waters of Santa Teresa beach, the results determined that the contamination is severe, while for Hermosa beach it was concluded that there is no contamination.

The analyzes and the contamination of the waters were measured in relation to the amount of fecal coliforms found in the sea water.

For highly contaminated, it means that there are more than 1,000 fecal coliforms per 100 ml of water, while in the case of severe contamination there is a range of 500 to 1,000 fecal coliforms per 100 ml of water.

One of the reasons for the presence of fecal coliforms in seawater is due to the inadequate handling of wastewater in homes and businesses.

The results were released by the NGO “Nicoya Peninsula Waterkeeper”, which carried out the seawater analyzes in conjunction with Aqueducts and Sewers, within the framework of the Ecological Blue Flag Program.

