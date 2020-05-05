Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Lighter SideQToons

We were doing so well …

By Q Costa Rica
9
Modified date:

According to president Carlos Alvarado, everything was working well before COVID-19 …

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCan my beloved stuffed animals get me sick with Covid-19?
Next articleIt took 72 hours to put out the Coyol fire
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

It took 72 hours to put out the Coyol fire

Alajuela Rico -
Unites from different fire stations and almost 500 firemen worked around...
Read more

We were doing so well …

QToons Q Costa Rica -
According to president Carlos Alvarado, everything was working well before COVID-19...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Tourists in Costa Rica WILL be able to drive legally until July 17

Rico -
It's official, foreigners in Costa Rica as tourists and who have entered the country after December 17, 2019, can legally drive even though their...
Read more
QBriefly

Laura Chinchilla shares her opinion on the coronavirus pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Various publications have highlighted that countries governed by women have had better responses to the pandemic caused by CONAVID-19. Today, CNN interviewed Costa Rica's only...
Economy

Open shops on weekends and reduce night restrictions, asks business sector

Rico -
Allow businesses that already operate from Monday to Friday, such as restaurants, to do so on weekends with reduced seating conditions and change the...
Travel

Civil Aviation prepares protocols for full reopening of international airports

Rico -
What will the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) and Daniel Oduber (Liberia) airports be like post the coronavirus pandemic? That is what is being discussed at...
Alajuela

Fire in packaging warehouse in El Coyol de Alajuela largest in the last decade (photos)

Rico -
An Empaques San Ana warehouse in El Coyol, Alajuela, began to burn shortly after noon this Saturday, and then it broke out as the...
Health

Four Costa Ricans back from Ecuador tested positive for covid-19

Rico -
Four of the 40 Costa Ricans who arrived on April 29 on a flight from Ecuador tested positive for the new Covid-19 coronavirus, the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA