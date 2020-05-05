Tuesday, 5 May 2020
HealthCoronavirusToday Costa RicaPura Vida

Can my beloved stuffed animals get me sick with Covid-19?

In these times of coronavirus, the stuffed animals (peluches) in the house should be washed constantly and avoid being touched by outsiders.

By Q Costa Rica
6
Modified date:

Stuffed animals are a comfort item that can provide emotional support and comfort to children and some adults. The stress of everyday life during COVID-19 can be daunting and affect children, as well as adults.

In these times of coronavirus, the stuffed animals (peluches) in the house should be washed constantly and avoid being touched by outsiders. Photo for illustrative purposes

For many families in the country teddys (peluches in Spanish) are infallible in children’s rooms and many adults. However, can these beloved infect you with the coronavirus? It is a big question.

“If a person infected with the coronavirus sneezes or coughs directly onto stuffed animals in my home, chances are yes, but otherwise there is no scientific evidence that stuffed animals connect to the coronavirus.

- paying the bills -

“Of course, what peluches can do is trigger other diseases that could make the child or adult sick, lower their defenses and be more prone to viral diseases,” explains the expert in pediatric infectious medicine, Dr. María Luis Ávila Aguero, who is also head of the Infectology Service at the National Children’s Hospital and former Minister of Health (2006 – 2011).

Dr. Ávila recommends that during these times of coronavirus what we should do is keep those stuffed animals that we love so well groomed and avoid being touched by outsiders.

It must be remembered very well in these days of the pandemic that the stuffed animals are real banks of dust and mites, they are places that love bacteria in the air because that is how it stays in our homes.

“Children, especially younger ones, usually suck on them and if there are bacteria in the stuffed toy they get into the child’s body and make them sick,” the good doctor warns.  “They can trigger allergies, asthma and skin irritations. We talk about diseases that have a lot to do with the respiratory system, which we must be very careful these days”.

It is a fact that many adults cannot sleep without stuffed animals in their beds says Dr. Maria Luisa Avila. Photo for illustrative purposes

- paying the bills -

The doctor recommends washing them constantly, although they are no longer so fluffy.

The main thing is that your children do not sleep with stuffed animals in bed, nor should adults because it is a fact that many adults cannot sleep without stuffed animals in their beds.

Previous articleSecurity guard sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and impregnanting stepdaughter
Next articleWe were doing so well …
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Coronavirus

FDA approves experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use – as it happened

Q Costa Rica -
The FDA has approved remdesivir for emergency use on hospitalized coronavirus patients. A drug trial of remdesivir showed a positive effect on coronavirus patients’...
Read more
Alajuela

Security guard sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and impregnanting stepdaughter

Q Costa Rica -
A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and making his stepdaughter pregnant. The special prosecutor's...
Health

Costa Rica praised around the world for its low coronavirus death rate

Rico -
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: what is the effective formula in the Latin American country where fewer covid-19 patients die? asks BBC Mundo, given that...
Rico's Digest

Please Extend Driving Permit for Tourists During National Emergency

Rico -
Rico's Tico Bull - "Please Extend Driving Permits for Tourists during Quarantine" is the call to Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, in a Change.org...
iPhone

iPhone SE Arrives In Costa Rica Tomorrow (April 29)

Rico -
Starting tomorrow, April 29, the cheapest iPhone created by Apple, the iPhone SE (2nd generation) featuring the latest A13 Bionic chip, can be purchased...
Coronavirus

Eight ways in which scientists hope to provide immunity to SARS-CoV-2

Q Costa Rica -
More than 90 vaccines are being developed against SARS-CoV-2 by research teams in companies and universities across the world. Researchers are trialling different technologies,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA