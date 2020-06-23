Wearing a mask will be mandatory when traveling by public transport

(QCOSTARIC) The wearing of a facemask will be mandatory for all passengers traveling by public transport – bus, taxi, minibus – starting this Saturday, June 27.

Drivers will have the power to request the user to put on a mask and to demand that it be used during the trip. If they refuse, they may deny service.

- payin the bills -

“We are making a call to all users to take care of their health and those who travel in public transport units, so from now on we are preparing for this obligation to be feasible for all citizens,” said Manuel Vega, director of the Public Transportation Council (CTP).

Wearing a mask on the bus or taxi is a preventive way that, added to physical distancing, constant washing of hands and avoiding contact with the face, nose, eyes and mouth, will help prevent the spread of infection.

Also, the measure of no standing on buses is maintained.

The measure was announced Monday by the Minister of Health, necessary due to the greater opening of services and shops, as well as the presence of the virus in highly populated areas such as Desamparados and Alajuelita, on the south side of San Jose.

- paying the bills -

The two areas are also under an orange alert, meaning restrictions for travel and commerces is limited to from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.