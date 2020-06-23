Monday, 22 June 2020
Wearing a mask will be mandatory when traveling by public transport

The use of a facemask will be mandatory on all public transport starting Saturday, June 27. The driver can refuse service if the user does not wear a mask

(QCOSTARIC) The wearing of a facemask will be mandatory for all passengers traveling by public transport – bus, taxi, minibus – starting this Saturday, June 27.

Taxi and bus drivers can refuse service to user who refuses to wear a mask

Drivers will have the power to request the user to put on a mask and to demand that it be used during the trip. If they refuse, they may deny service.

“We are making a call to all users to take care of their health and those who travel in public transport units, so from now on we are preparing for this obligation to be feasible for all citizens,” said Manuel Vega, director of the Public Transportation Council (CTP).

Wearing a mask on the bus or taxi is a preventive way that, added to physical distancing, constant washing of hands and avoiding contact with the face, nose, eyes and mouth, will help prevent the spread of infection.

Also, the measure of no standing on buses is maintained.

The measure was announced Monday by the Minister of Health, necessary due to the greater opening of services and shops, as well as the presence of the virus in highly populated areas such as Desamparados and Alajuelita, on the south side of San Jose.

The two areas are also under an orange alert, meaning restrictions for travel and commerces is limited to from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm daily.

 

