Monday, 22 June 2020
DONATE
Lighter SideQToons

Reactivation of employment?

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

Opposition criticizes the government for lack of a plan to reactivate employment.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleWearing a mask will be mandatory when traveling by public transport
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Reactivation of employment?

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
Opposition criticizes the government for lack of a plan to reactivate...
Read more

Wearing a mask will be mandatory when traveling by public transport

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARIC) The wearing of a facemask will be mandatory for all...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Desamparados and Alajuelita Under Orange Alert. What does it imply?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) We've all be heard of the "Orange" alert, the new alert level introduced by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), stuck in between Yellow...
Read more
Economy

Endless lines at the opening of Pricesmart in Liberia

Rico -
((QCOSTARICA) The US-based membership warehouse club Pricesmart opened its eighth point of sale in Costa Rica on Wednesday, June 17, located in the Solarium,...
Health

Wearing a mask will be mandatory when traveling by public transport

Rico -
(QCOSTARIC) The wearing of a facemask will be mandatory for all passengers traveling by public transport - bus, taxi, minibus - starting this Saturday,...
The Americas

Los Angeles, El Salvador are mirror images of poverty

Q Costa Rica -
(QREPORTS) As the signposts we call civilization decrease in frequency, cars accelerate. Speeds rise as storefronts and suits taper off — at the point...
HQ

Police intervene party in La Carpio and are attacked

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The 9-1-1 emergency service reports receiving hundreds of calls over the weekend of parties with large groups of people, in violation of the...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 52 new cases, total now 1796

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported Tuesday 52 new patients with COVID-19 were diagnosed in the country between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning; the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA