What are the early symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Once a person has contracted coronavirus, it can take 2–14 days for symptoms to appear. The average incubation period appears to be roughly 5–6 days.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of coronavirus can be mild and come on gradually. According to The Lancet, when hospital admission is necessary, this typically occurs from 7 days onwards.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that a person with COVID-19 can experience a wide range of symptoms, often including a dry cough and shortness of breath.

They may also have a combination of at least two of the following symptoms:

fever

chills

repeated shaking with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

new loss of taste or smell

According to 2020 research, the prevalence of some of these symptoms appears to be:

Symptom Prevalence (%) Dry cough 60.4 Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties 41.1 Fever 55.5 Muscle pain 44.6 Headache 42.6 Sore throat 31.2 Smell and taste disturbance 64.4 Fatigue 68.3

Fever

Doctors consider a temperature of 100.4°F or higher to be a fever.

A person with a fever will feel hot to touch on their back or chest.

Dry cough

A dry cough does not produce mucus.

According to the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), if a person notices they are coughing a lot for over an hour, or they have three or more coughing episodes in a day, they may have coronavirus.

Fatigue

Fatigue is a feeling of tiredness and an overall lack of energy. A person with fatigue may feel drained, weak, or sluggish.

Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath is a subjective feeling. However, those experiencing shortness of breath may describe it feeling as if they are suffocating, or unable to catch their breath.

What are the other symptoms?

Other symptoms of COVID-19 may include:

blocked nose

diarrhea

sputum, or coughed up mucus and saliva

nausea

vomiting

When to seek medical attention

People who are experiencing mild COVID-19 will typically be able to recover at home without hospital treatment.

However, around 1 in 5 people with a coronavirus infection will become seriously unwell and develop breathing difficulties.

Anyone noticing the following symptoms should seek medical attention immediately:

trouble breathing

constant pain, or pressure, in the chest

confusion

inability to wake up

blue tinted lips or face

A person with any of these symptoms, or other symptoms that are severe or causing concern, should call 911 immediately.

People should also tell the service operator that they think they have contracted coronavirus. If possible, they should put on a cloth face mask or covering before help arrives.

What to do about early symptoms

If a person notices that they or a child has symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, they should:

self-isolate at home, keeping separate from others in the property

stay indoors, unless seeking medical aid

get plenty of rest

stay hydrated with plenty of liquids

take over-the-counter (OTC) cold and flu medicine to soothe symptoms

monitor symptoms and phone the doctor if necessary

wear a face mask when around other individuals

follow local health department guidelines

cover their mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, then wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

wash hands regularly and thoroughly

avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

keep separate glasses, cups, dishes, eating utensils, towels, and bedding if sharing a house with others

clean and disinfect surfaces, such as doorknobs, counters, remote controls, phones, keyboards, bathroom surfaces, or tables frequently

People who have symptoms of coronavirus infection should continue to self-isolate and follow these guidelines for 14 days, even if they begin to feel healthy.

How to care for someone with early symptoms

If a person is caring for someone with early symptoms of coronavirus infection, they should ensure they follow guidelines to protect themselves and the care receiver.

These can include:

helping the care receiver follow any instructions from a doctor

keeping them hydrated

helping with groceries, prescriptions, and other requirements

caring for any pets

providing the care receiver with OTC medications when appropriate

monitoring their symptoms and looking for signs that they may need more medical help

washing cloth face masks after use

monitoring their own health for coronavirus symptoms

wearing disposable gloves when washing the care receiver’s dirty laundry

cleaning and disinfecting surfaces daily

using a separate bedroom and bathroom from the care receiver

ensuring good air ventilation to reduce chances of getting the virus

The person giving care should make sure they limit contact, as much as possible, with the individual they are caring for.

The carer should wear a face mask when near the sick person, and gloves if they come into contact with their blood, stool, or bodily fluids.

If the care receiver is trouble breathing easily, they should also always wear a face mask when the carer is nearby.

Frequently washing hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap and water is critical for the carer.

How is it transmitted?

Coronavirus typically spreads via small water droplets that a person with the virus produces when they talk, cough, or sneeze. When another person inhales these droplets, the SARS-CoV-2 virus can enter the body.

Droplets in the air can also land on surfaces and objects. People who touch these contaminated surfaces are at risk of infection if they then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth before washing their hands.

Some people may transmit the virus despite being asymptomatic. However, researchers do not know how often this may happen.

People should follow the guidelines put in place by their local health organizations to ensure they keep themselves and others safe.

Prevention

A person can protect themselves from coronavirus by following the CDC guidelines.

They include:

washing hands often for at least 20 seconds with soap and water

using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if washing hands is not possible

avoiding touching the eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

keeping away from people with a coronavirus infection

keeping a distance of at least 6 feet from other people

covering mouth and nose with a face cover when around others

covering nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease that will usually produce symptoms a person can manage at home. However, it can occasionally cause severe illness.

People with a coronavirus infection should ensure they follow guidelines and self-isolate for 14 days from when they become sick.

If a person with COVID-19 has trouble breathing, or experiences other concerning symptoms, they should call 911 and seek medical attention.

Source: Medical News Today