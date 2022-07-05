What Do Models Eat: 5 Diets You Should Follow As A Model

Have you seen those famous models? Their body seems to be in perfect shape, so here you are finding ways to be like them as well. It is true that adapting a healthy diet and an overall healthy lifestyle is a piece of common advice to many, especially if one wants to lose weight. How much more if you want to be a model wherein you must maintain your body weight and figure?

However, some are just making personal diet plans without knowing that some of the things they do are unhealthy ways of losing weight. As we know, losing weight is always doable and possible. Whether you are an aspiring model or just want to appear like a model, adapting a model diet and workout will help you achieve your weight loss goals. Find a model diet plan that some of the Victoria’s Secret Angels models adapt to maintain their body figures, which may help you achieve your dream weight as well.

What Do Models Eat: 5 Diets Victoria’s Secret Models Follow

If you want to adopt Victoria’s Secret model diet as well, here are the top five diet plans Victoria’s Secret Models use, which might help you achieve your ideal body weight. Each of Victoria Secret Model diet plans includes some food suggestions.

Miranda Kerr and low-carb diet

Miranda adapts to a low-carb diet, which means no processed foods or sugary drinks. She limits her carbohydrate intake unless those carbs come from vegetables and fruits. She also does not eat foods and does not drink drinks with caffeine. She gets more energy through more healthy choices instead.

When the day starts, she prepares a cup of hot water with lemon juice in it. Each cup of water contains half of one lemon, serving as her substitute for coffee. Added to that are some smoothies, with her favorite cup of almond milk. She adds fresh fruit as well such as blueberries, papaya, raspberries, and spinach. When things go well and feel like she must reward herself, she prepares mini pancakes made from a half cup of oatmeal, two free-range eggs, and a banana.

For busy days, Miranda still sees to it that she gets enough lean protein during lunch. She eats salad containing lean chicken breast and various vegetables combined in it. However, on ordinary days, she loves having salmon filet with lemon, turmeric, ginger, and garlic. She also makes her own salad using half avocado, purple cauliflower, seasonal sprouts, cucumber, and chopped arugula and uses apple cider vinegar, lemon, and extra virgin olive oil for the dressing.

For dinner, she likes slow-roast chicken with garlic, onion, turmeric, rosemary, and lemon. Also, she prepares sweet potatoes, leaving them unpeeled. For the side dish, she creates a salad consisting of baby spinach, red cabbage, cilantro, parsley, chopped celery, diced cucumber, sunflower seeds, pine nuts, olives, and halloumi cheese.

Snacks are not highly needed because mentioned foods were already nutrient-dense. However, sometimes she also eats apples, blueberries, almond butter, and nuts. Aside from having a variety of healthy foods, she also has varying workout routines like a half-hour yoga, Pilates routine, and diverse bodyweight exercises.

Adriana Lima and high-protein and vegetable diet

Adriana eats six times a day while making sure that she also takes 2L of water per day as she believes that drinking water is extremely important. To start the day, she prepares an oatmeal with egg whites and fruits such as raisins, sunflower seeds, berries, and nuts. She also makes her personalized sweetened coffee made from cappuccino and honey. For mid-morning snacks, her favorite is protein shakes made from raw fruits and vegetables. She eats chocolate as well, but in a moderate amount.

For lunch, she does not have a protein shake but eats protein-rich foods like chicken breast, fish, and red meat along with whole foods like sweet potato, whole grains, and brown rice. For afternoon healthy snacks, she prefers eating vegetable sticks and nuts. Light salad with fish or chicken serves as her dinner. Lastly, she prepares buckwheat beverages sweetened with hemp milk and honey for her post-dinner snacks.

Georgia Flower and no-dairy diet

Georgia has an allergy in dairy products, so you can observe in her diet that she does not include milk, cheese, and other products that belong to the said category. For breakfast, she eats eggs, spinach, and avocado along with French Press coffee. Sometimes, she also eats kale pesto, broccoli, and ancient grains. For lunch, she prepares a whole foods salad.

Georgia also has healthy snacks. She eats a burger with lean meat, caramelized onions, and fried egg using coconut oil. For dinner, she prepares eggs with mushrooms, asparagus, avocados, tomatoes, peppers, onion, and spinach.

Candice Swanepoel and Paleo diet

Many people describe Candice as one of the models having toned figures. Nevertheless, for her, it is still important to eat healthy but without having too many restrictions to prevent having an eating disorder. You can consume some complex carbohydrates or have more calories from potato chips, but still strive for more healthy foods. She has her biggest meal during breakfast, believing that it is a healthy way for her to stay full and energetic throughout the day. Her favorite ones are eggs with bacon, fruit smoothies, berries, and flaxseed with coconut oil.

For lunch, she loves having brown rice with grilled chicken and vegetables. Because she eats heavy foods during breakfast and lunch, there is almost no need for snacks. If she does, she just has some fruits. For dinner, she only eats fruit salad or soup.

Barbara Palvin and Mediterranean diet

Coffee is always a part of Barbara’s daily diet. Along with it are some overnight oats and milk (her favorites are almond and cashew milk) or granola. To add some sweets, she adds some fruits or honey to it. As for lunch, she loves freshly baked chicken with steamed cauliflower or broccoli, or sometimes, sweet potato puree.

Barbara does not prepare snacks very much. She only has protein shakes like super chocolatey. As for dinner, she prefers lighter foods like goulash.

Exercises

If you want to follow a Victoria’s Secret model diet, chances are you are going to perform some exercises that Victoria’s Secret models do too. Some exercises you can adapt include:

Yoga

Capoeira

Jogging

Muscle building

High-intensity cardio (but with a professional)

What The 5 Diet Plans Have In Common

If we observe these five diets, they have something in common. These are the top ones.

They feature rich-protein foods. They are mostly focused on eating fruits, veggies, and whole foods.

Their focus is on healthy fats and a few saturated fats. Indeed, they avoid bad fats and those foods having extra calories than usual like processed food.

They practice portion control, eating more than the times per day. However, some are also practicing intermittent fasting.

Healthy snacks only. Although they eat sweet foods, their snacks still consist of rich-protein foods, fruits, and veggies.

Is Model Diet For You?

According to Kathy Shattler, an experienced registered dietitian, there is no absolute study pertaining to Victoria’s Secret model diet. However, there is evidence that foods you consume through such a diet promote weight loss. For instance, proteins build up muscle mass while certain foods are rich in fiber, leading to better metabolism and healthy digestion.

Final Thoughts

You may sometimes eat more calories than usual, but the most important thing is how you balance what you consume. The Victoria’s Secret model diet promotes a healthy diet but is not so strict. Whether you would like to have pumpkin seeds, white bread, and refined ingredients, you will be able to manage your body fat well, helping you avoid health issues.

