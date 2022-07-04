Monday 4 July 2022
Bonnie is gone but tropical waves #14 & #15 on the way

New tropical wave will arrive this Tuesday in Costa Rica and will bring heavy rain

RedaqtedWeather
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – More rains will hit Costa Rica with the arrival of tropical wave #14 this Tuesday, according to the forecast of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

Downpours in downtown San Jose

The phenomenon will travel through Panama and its arrival is expected to reinforce rainfall in Costa Rica.

Before the arrival of the new tropical wave, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) made a change of alerts throughout the national territory, downgrading from ‘red’ and ‘orange’ over the weekend,in response to Tropical Storm Bonnie, to  ‘yellow alert throughout the country, except for the Caribbean side, which will be on ‘green alert’.

Authorities ask the population to be attentive to the increase in rains due to possible flash floods.

Screen capture from Windy.com

On Wednesday, tropical wave #15 would be entering the country, which would have a minor impact, according to the IMN.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

