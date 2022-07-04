Bonnie is gone but tropical waves #14 & #15 on the way

QCOSTARICA – More rains will hit Costa Rica with the arrival of tropical wave #14 this Tuesday, according to the forecast of the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

The phenomenon will travel through Panama and its arrival is expected to reinforce rainfall in Costa Rica.

Before the arrival of the new tropical wave, the National Emergency Commission (CNE) made a change of alerts throughout the national territory, downgrading from ‘red’ and ‘orange’ over the weekend,in response to Tropical Storm Bonnie, to ‘yellow alert throughout the country, except for the Caribbean side, which will be on ‘green alert’.

Authorities ask the population to be attentive to the increase in rains due to possible flash floods.

On Wednesday, tropical wave #15 would be entering the country, which would have a minor impact, according to the IMN.

